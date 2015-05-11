Men on Reddit explain what they hate about other men -- here are the 13 best responses

A Redditor recently asked his fellow male Reddit users what they hate about other men.

The thread (which we first saw on The Telegraph) quickly filled up with tons of answers, many of them including very strong opinions about men’s room etiquette.

There were also complaints about sports fans, loudmouth egomaniacs, and men who talked down to women.

Here are some of the best responses:

“I hate the guys who drink and try to fight everybody, including their own friends.”

“When guys comment on girls facebook pics with idiotic crap like wow sexy, hey beautiful ;), and other things that reek of desperation.”

“I hate the guys that are so judgmental about how attractive women look.”

“Men who constantly bash their entire gender to try and impress women with how different they are. If you’re trying to be “not like other men” to get laid you are EXACTLY like other men.”



“That a lot of them can grow a full beard without childish, visible patches.”



“Dudes who can’t fend for themselves when it comes to domestic duties. Learn how to cook a couple meals, clean a toilet, turn on a vacuum, and develop some other simple homemaking tendencies.”



“The importance we place on sexual conquest.”



“I hate how the most confident guys are often the meanest. There are plenty of exceptions to this, but it happens too much.”



“Guys can’t seriously talk about anything that bothers them. Holding everything in emotionally can be a pain.”



“I hate that we aren’t as up in arms about the difficulties facing boys and young men as women are about the difficulties facing girls and young women. I’m consistently impressed by all the women-driven efforts to extend opportunities and support to girls. I’d like to see men tend to their young ranks with equal zeal.”



“If your relationship isn’t working out, why are you advertising? Fix that shit, grow up, or move on.”



“Sports. Other men always assume I like sports.”

“The desire for more muscle. Disgusting.”

