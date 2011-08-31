What do Mark Birnbaum, Hartz Flea & Others Have in Common? Hard-work & Winning...

In the midst of this unusual economy, it is important to stay on your toes and alert. Owning a PR agency one of the things I enjoy the most is the ability to observe smart businesses, and business people regularly.



Some recent observations and observations:

Hard Work & Over-Service: There’s no replacement for hard work and extra care. In the hectic NY nightclub industry, Mark Birnbaum of EMM Group who owns Abe and Arthur’s Restaurant in the Meatpacking District, SL Lounge, TenJune, SL East and others stands out for his professionalism and concern. “With this economy, customers that spend their hard-earned money are expecting the best hospitality and service. We’ve prided ourselves on always taking the best care of our customers,” said Mark Birnbaum. Meet him in his venues and you will notice it quite apparently.

Internationalize: There’s a world beyond the U.S. borders.Benjamin Wey of NY Global Group owns the only Chinese owned private equity firm on Wall Street. He’s always bullish on China and says “By being more involved in the world’s fastest growing large economy, U.S companies can capture the needed growth that can help revitalize our economy.” (I have heard China often recently.) As the New York Times featured last week, our client, American Seth Zalkin of Astor Group Capital, an M&A advisory firm has recently relocated his family to Brazil. As so many foreigners are seeking other places to make money, chances are required and many are looking at Brazil (including David Neeleman, the American founder of JetBlue Airways, recently created Azul, a low-cost Brazilian airline.) Over the last 12 months ending July 30, foreign direct investment in Brazil totaled a stellar $72.2 billion, according to government figures.

Play To Win & Be Aggressive: Hartz is a company which was founded in 1926 by Max Stern and continues to be very aggressive as tremendously successful entrepreneurs. The Stern school, NYU’s business school is named after the chairman of Hartz and even with all of they have accomplished – which includes Hartz Pets (including Hartz Flea and Hartz Tick), Hartz Mountain, and others, the company has plans to build over 2,000 units in NJ, and continues to diversify. They have more than 3,000 residential units and their website proudly speaks of their “immigrant values” and being rooted in “Hard work and honest dealings.” Amazing to be so successful and still keep playing to win. Admirable.

Its not always that complicated: Myregistry.com has the 1st universal gift registry – which means brides (and others) don’t need to create multiple different registries for the many different stores they want gifts from. Makes shopping much easier and allows people to receive gifts they really want (and with their new cash gift fund, people can request and accept cash gifts – imagine actually getting what you want.) Often times the best ideas and businesses simply aren’t that difficult. It’s invigorating.

Well-being matters: Well-being isn’t a fad or a rage – it’s here to stay and for good reason, in many different spaces – even watches. The Philip Stein Company has integrated frequency technology – which improves general health and well being – and an unrivalled appearance featuring a dual time zone and interchangeable straps. Well-being and fashionable watches? What can be better?

I enjoyed and learned from each of these companies above – and find inspiration and admiration to be necessary tools for success. Hats off to each of those above.

Ronn Torossian is CEO of 5WPR, 1 of the 25 largest PR firms in the U.S.

