What Do Googlers Think Of Larry Holding EVERYONE Accountable On Social?

Are they booing or cheering?

Photo: Robert Scoble

New Google CEO Larry Page says he’s going to give everyone at Google a better or worse bonus (by 25% either way) depending on how well the company performs in “social” this year.Some people are cheering Page for bringing back a startup spirit to the company. Others are groaning about an unfair added risk to their compensation.



Why should someone in sales have their take-home pay influenced by something they had no part in? Does Page really expect every employee to push their friends and family onto new Google products?

We want to know what Googlers think. Tell us here or contact [email protected] or 727 507 1699 (call or text).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.