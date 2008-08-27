What Do Google Users Want To Do Today?

Google’s (GOOG) latest update to its search engine: It’s “Google Suggest” feature, which tries to save you time by guessing what you’re trying to search for, is now turned on by default.



It’s not as creepy as it looks — suggestions are based on search popularity among all Google users, not just you. But it does tell us a lot about what Google users are looking for most often, like how to get rich, procreate, lose weight, and stalk celebrities. And that’s a little bizarre.

