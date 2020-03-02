Search

What 14 of your favorite celebrities supposedly smell like

Kirstie Renae
What do famous people smell like
Some people have smelled celebrities and have reported back. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP,
  • Sometimes celebrities and fans share what famous people smell like.
  • Robert Pattinson said he’s been told he smells like a crayon.
  • Model Winnie Harlow said Beyoncé smells like lemons and cocoa butter.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Regé-Jean Page may be “unscented in a good way.”
Rege-jean page
Regé-Jean Page stars on ‘Bridgerton.’ David M. Benett / Getty Images
In a 2021 interview with Glamour, “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor was asked what her costar  Regé-Jean Page smelled like. 

“He smells really, really nice. He never, ever had bad breath, and he doesn’t smoke or anything like that,” she said. “We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine.”

She added, “He’s unscented in a good way.”

Hailey Bieber smells “flowery and fruity,” according to her husband, Justin Bieber.
Hailey bieber
Hailey Bieber apparently smells like Ariana Grande’s perfume. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
During a March 2020 appearance on “The Ellen Show,” Justin Bieber took part in a segment titled “Burning Questions,” in which he said that his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), wears one of Ariana Grande’s perfumes.

“She smells like Ariana Grande’s perfume … she smells good,” he said. “It’s a good smell. It’s like flowery and fruity and it’s like good.”

Matthew McConaughey, who has spoken about not wearing deodorant, is apparently “odor-free.”
Matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey once spoke about how he doesn’t wear deodorant. Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY
On an August 2021 episode of SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown spoke about her experience working with McConaughey on the 2008 movie “Tropic Thunder.”

She said before filming she wanted to find out what McConaughey smelled like — he said during a 2005 interview with People that he hadn’t worn deodorant for 20 years at that point.

“I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor,” she said. “So my first thought was, ‘I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right.'”

“He does not have an odor,” she added. “He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him, and it’s not musty or crazy.”

Robert Pattinson said he’s been told that that he smells like a crayon.
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson may or may not smell like wax. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In a February 2020 interview with Allure, Robert Pattison said that although he has been the face of Dior Homme fragrance since 2013, he doesn’t often wear fragrances himself.

When asked what he smells like, the “Twilight” actor replied, “Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon.”

“Like you’re made of wax?” the interviewer asked. “Yes! Like I’m embalmed,” joked Pattinson.

Kim Kardashian West said her husband, Kanye West, smells like money.
Kanye west
Kanye West apparently smells ‘rich.’ Getty
During a 2018 interview with The Cut, Kim Kardashian West participated in a series called “Scent Memories,” in which celebrities answer questions about different smells. 

When asked what her husband, Kanye West, smells like, she replied, “… Rich. I can’t explain it, but like a rich person [laughs]. Like … money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.”

Kim Kardashian West has also shared what each of her sisters smell like.
Kardashian sisters kylie jenner kendall jenner kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian
Kim Kardashian West has said her sisters all smell different. David Becker/Getty Images
“Kendall has no scent — which is a good thing,” Kardashian West said in the same interview with The Cut. “She just always smells fresh and clean, and smells like a supermodel; exactly what you think she would smell like.”

“Kylie always smells like one of my original fragrances that have gardenias and jasmine,” the star continued. “Kourtney smells like all-natural products. Khloé smells like rich oils; very fruity, but rich in scent. She also likes very white florals.”

Rihanna supposedly wears a perfume that costs over $800.
Rihanna june 2019
Some have said that Rihanna smells ‘like dreams and wishes coming true.’ Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Over the years, a variety of celebrities have stated that Rihanna smells amazing.

Olly Alexander once told an interviewer that Rihanna smells “like dreams and wishes coming true.” Jim Parsons said Rihanna smells “so good,” Lil Nas X said she “smells like heaven,” and Miles Brown said she smells like “shea butter and success.” 

Although many have spoken about how amazing Rihanna smells, she has never officially confirmed her signature fragrance.

However, in 2016, a friend of hers who goes by @stylishgent on Instagram, revealed in a post that Rihanna supposedly wears a perfume called Love, Don’t Be Shy from the brand By Killian.

The fragrance, which retails for $870 for an 8.5-ounce (240.97g) bottle, has notes of rose, orange blossom, and marshmallow. 

According to a friend of Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt “smells amazing.”
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt apparently does not wear cologne, either. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
In 2014, Laura Simpson, a longtime friend of Jennifer Lawrence, wrote on MySpace about her experience going as Lawrence’s date to the Oscars.

In it, she documented experiencing Hollywood from an outsider’s perspective, including discovering what one of the biggest stars, Brad Pitt, smells like. 

“Brad Pitt smells amazing,” Simpson wrote. “Like nothing I’ve ever smelled. Eventually we ask what cologne he’s wearing and he tells us, ‘I don’t wear cologne, it’s just my musk I guess.’ I have to choose not to believe him because it would just be unfair to mankind.”

Tiffany Haddish has said that Meryl Streep smells “like success.”
Meryl streep
Meryl Streep is an actress. John Phillips/Getty Images
At the 2018 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel’s comedic correspondent, Guillermo Rodriguez jumped at the chance to find out what 21-time Oscar-nominee Meryl Streep smells like. 

While interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, Rodriguez pointed out to comedy star Tiffany Haddish that Streep had just walked by.

In true Haddish fashion, she mimicked the screams of an adoring fan and ran to share a hug with Streep. When Haddish returned, Rodriguez asked what Streep’s scent was. 

“What [does] she smell like?” Haddish said. “She smells like success.”

James Marsden said Oprah Winfrey smells “like diamonds,” but Andy Cohen said she smells like “a bountiful garden.”
Oprah winfrey
Oprah Winfrey has said she doesn’t wear perfume. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Even celebrities are curious about what Oprah Winfrey smells like.

During a 2012 appearance on “Conan,” actor James Marsden said that when he was around Oprah she smelled “wonderful,” adding that “she smelled like diamonds.”

And in 2013, a fan asked Andy Cohen to smell Oprah when she was on “Watch What Happens: Live.”

He obliged and reported back with a very specific description of Oprah’s scent, which he described as having a “floral note, with a hint of gardenia and bountiful garden.”

In the interview, Oprah clarified that she doesn’t actually wear perfume. 

Sophie Turner said she and her husband Joe Jonas wear the same fragrance.
Sophie turner joe jonas
Sophie Turner said her go-to fragrance has a ‘musky’ smell. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
“I love Le Labo Santal 33,” Sophie Turner told Elle magazine in 2018, adding that her husband Joe Jonas (who was her fiancé at the time of the interview) also uses it. “The musky smell is a little more manly, but I like men’s cologne. We also have it in candles all over our house.”

The unisex fragrance costs around $280 for just over 3 ounces (85.05g) and has “spicy, leathery, musky notes.” 

Winnie Harlow said Beyoncé smells like lemons and cocoa butter.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's 'The Lion King' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Beyoncé and Winnie Harlow have worked together before. Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole
Model Winnie Harlow worked with Beyoncé on her visual album “Lemonade,” meaning she had a chance to learn the Grammy-winning singer’s scent.

During a 2018 interview on “Watch What Happens: Live,” Harlow told host Andy Cohen that Beyoncé smelled like “cocoa butter and lemons.”

Harry Styles appears to wear a fragrance from Tom Ford.
Harry styles
Harry Styles’ supposed fragrance isn’t cheap. JNI/Star Max/GC Images
In 2018, the former One Direction singer shared a photograph of himself using Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille fragrance.

According to Sephora, 1 ounce (28.35g) of the eau de parfum costs around $150 and the “warm and spicy” fragrance has key notes of ginger, cocoa, and tobacco leaf. 

A fan said who met Michael B. Jordan said he smells like an iconic Bath & Body Works scent.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan apparently smells pretty good. Willy Sanjuan/AP
After Sylvia Wilson, a Temple University student, found out Michael B. Jordan was filming on her campus, she slid into the actor’s DMs to see if she could buy him a smoothie.

As BuzzFeed reported in 2018, Wilson said she was surprised to find out that the “Black Panther” star actually replied to her message and she got the chance to meet him in person. 

Wilson got a lot of questions about her encounter with Jordan, including a few about how the actor smells. According to Wilson, the actor “smelled like Mahogany Teakwood from Bath & Body Works but better.”

The chain’s Mahogany Teakwood scent is said to smell like mahogany wood, iced lavender, and oak. 

Read More: