What 14 of your favorite celebrities supposedly smell like

Matthew McConaughey, who has spoken about not wearing deodorant, is apparently “odor-free.”

On an August 2021 episode of SiriusXM’s “ The Jess Cagle Show ,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown spoke about her experience working with McConaughey on the 2008 movie “Tropic Thunder.”

She said before filming she wanted to find out what McConaughey smelled like — he said during a 2005 interview with People that he hadn’t worn deodorant for 20 years at that point.

“I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor,” she said. “So my first thought was, ‘I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right.'”

“He does not have an odor,” she added. “He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him, and it’s not musty or crazy.”