What 14 of your favorite celebrities supposedly smell like

“He smells really, really nice. He never, ever had bad breath, and he doesn’t smoke or anything like that,” she said. “We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine.”
She added, “He’s unscented in a good way.”
“She smells like Ariana Grande’s perfume … she smells good,” he said. “It’s a good smell. It’s like flowery and fruity and it’s like good.”
She said before filming she wanted to find out what McConaughey smelled like — he said during a 2005 interview with People that he hadn’t worn deodorant for 20 years at that point.
“I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor,” she said. “So my first thought was, ‘I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right.'”
“He does not have an odor,” she added. “He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him, and it’s not musty or crazy.”
When asked what he smells like, the “Twilight” actor replied, “Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon.”
“Like you’re made of wax?” the interviewer asked. “Yes! Like I’m embalmed,” joked Pattinson.
When asked what her husband, Kanye West, smells like, she replied, “… Rich. I can’t explain it, but like a rich person [laughs]. Like … money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.”
“Kylie always smells like one of my original fragrances that have gardenias and jasmine,” the star continued. “Kourtney smells like all-natural products. Khloé smells like rich oils; very fruity, but rich in scent. She also likes very white florals.”
Olly Alexander once told an interviewer that Rihanna smells “like dreams and wishes coming true.” Jim Parsons said Rihanna smells “so good,” Lil Nas X said she “smells like heaven,” and Miles Brown said she smells like “shea butter and success.”
Although many have spoken about how amazing Rihanna smells, she has never officially confirmed her signature fragrance.
However, in 2016, a friend of hers who goes by @stylishgent on Instagram, revealed in a post that Rihanna supposedly wears a perfume called Love, Don’t Be Shy from the brand By Killian.
The fragrance, which retails for $870 for an 8.5-ounce (240.97g) bottle, has notes of rose, orange blossom, and marshmallow.
In it, she documented experiencing Hollywood from an outsider’s perspective, including discovering what one of the biggest stars, Brad Pitt, smells like.
“Brad Pitt smells amazing,” Simpson wrote. “Like nothing I’ve ever smelled. Eventually we ask what cologne he’s wearing and he tells us, ‘I don’t wear cologne, it’s just my musk I guess.’ I have to choose not to believe him because it would just be unfair to mankind.”
While interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, Rodriguez pointed out to comedy star Tiffany Haddish that Streep had just walked by.
In true Haddish fashion, she mimicked the screams of an adoring fan and ran to share a hug with Streep. When Haddish returned, Rodriguez asked what Streep’s scent was.
“What [does] she smell like?” Haddish said. “She smells like success.”
During a 2012 appearance on “Conan,” actor James Marsden said that when he was around Oprah she smelled “wonderful,” adding that “she smelled like diamonds.”
And in 2013, a fan asked Andy Cohen to smell Oprah when she was on “Watch What Happens: Live.”
He obliged and reported back with a very specific description of Oprah’s scent, which he described as having a “floral note, with a hint of gardenia and bountiful garden.”
In the interview, Oprah clarified that she doesn’t actually wear perfume.
The unisex fragrance costs around $280 for just over 3 ounces (85.05g) and has “spicy, leathery, musky notes.”
During a 2018 interview on “Watch What Happens: Live,” Harlow told host Andy Cohen that Beyoncé smelled like “cocoa butter and lemons.”
According to Sephora, 1 ounce (28.35g) of the eau de parfum costs around $150 and the “warm and spicy” fragrance has key notes of ginger, cocoa, and tobacco leaf.
As BuzzFeed reported in 2018, Wilson said she was surprised to find out that the “Black Panther” star actually replied to her message and she got the chance to meet him in person.
Wilson got a lot of questions about her encounter with Jordan, including a few about how the actor smells. According to Wilson, the actor “smelled like Mahogany Teakwood from Bath & Body Works but better.”
The chain’s Mahogany Teakwood scent is said to smell like mahogany wood, iced lavender, and oak.
