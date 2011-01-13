HOW TO GET RICH IN EUROPEAN TECH: These Guys Clone US Startups In Europe And Then Sell Them To The US Companies

Marc, Oliver and Alexander Samwer

Marc, Oliver, and Alexander Samwer are near-legendary in Europe as entrepreneurs and investors.What do they do?



They clone American startups.

They do it fast, they do it well, and they cash out.

Among the companies they’ve cloned are eBay, Facebook and Groupon — and they’ve had successful exits for all of those.

And they don’t just build European copycats of US startups anymore — they also invest in US startups that want to expand in Europe, like LinkedIn and Facebook.

