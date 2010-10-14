What Do Baseball Players Earn For Winning In The Postseason?

Photo: http://www.flickr.com/photos/ericvv/66198529/

As baseball fans, we’d like to think that our favourite players are desperate to make the playoffs out of an undying competitive spirit that they’ve had since they were toddlers.But of course, there’s also the money.



Fans sometimes forget that all players receive a playoff bonus, with the amount of the bonus determined by how far their team travels in the postseason.

All the gate receipts from “required” playoff games (those that must be played even if one team sweeps) are combined into one giant pot and divided proportionately among all playoff teams once the season is over. (Forbes.com provides a breakdown of the percentages.)

The farther a team makes it in the playoffs, the bigger their split of the money. (Even second-place clubs that didn’t make the playoffs get a cut.) Players then vote amongst themselves to decide who gets a share of their team’s winnings.

For superstars with bigger contracts, the purse from the playoffs amounts to chump change. But for many baseball players, an extra $50,000 or so can be an awfully nice perk.

Second-place teams in each MLB division (that don't win the Wild Card) -- 1% each There is also minimum threshold for each qualifier. Second-place teams receive a minimum of $161,100 to share among themselves. Division Series losers -- 3% each The losers of the AL and NL Division Series receive a minimum $644,400. Championship Series losers -- 12% each The minimum for Division Series winners who fail to win the Championship Series is $805,500. World Series loser -- 24% The minimum split for the World Series loser is $1,611,000. World Series Champion -- 36% The World Series Champion receives a minimum of $2,416,450.

