What Do Atlanta, Cleveland, Las Vegas, And Detroit Have In Common?

From today’s Case-Shiller release, all their housing markets are hitting ominous lows:



“Atlanta, Cleveland and Las Vegas join Detroit as cities with home prices below their 2000 levels; and Phoenix is barely above its January 2000 level after a new index low. The one positive is Washington D.C. with a positive annual growth rate, +2.7%, and home prices more than 80% over its January 2000 level. Other cities holding on to large gains from 11 years ago include Los Angeles (68.25%), New York (65.19%) and San Diego (55.05%)”

Here’s a look at the incredible Las Vegas roundtrip:

