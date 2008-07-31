What Disney Really Wants to Tell Shareholders About: Miley Cyrus

Disney is over the moon about Miley Cyrus (apart from those nude photos). Her Hannah Montana TV show is a hit, and she’s posting huge album sales through Disney-owned Hollywood Records. But the Miley mania on display during Wednesday’s earnings call hit a fever pitch.



First, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Miley sold 371 million albums last week…before CFO Tom Staggs quickly corrected him. (It was 371,000.)

Then, after the call was over, the audio feed was replaced by 30 seconds of the song “These Four Walls” from Miley’s new album. It’s common to have a label’s music piped over the telephone when you’re on hold, but not on a conference call for a multimedia conglomerate. Nice product placement!

