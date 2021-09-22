I tried Disney World’s Dole Whip for the first time, and it was one of the best desserts I’ve ever eaten

A pineapple-and-vanilla swirl Dole Whip at Disney World. Amanda Krause/Insider

I visited Disney World in August and tried Dole Whip for the first time ever.

I absolutely loved the fan-favorite dessert, and I can’t believe it took me 25 years to order it.

It’s sweet, tart, and perfect when paired with vanilla ice cream, in my opinion.

I’d describe myself as a major Disney World fan – maybe even a Disney adult.

But somehow, despite a lifetime of trips to the Orlando, Florida, theme park, I had never tried Dole Whip, the iconic and fan-favorite pineapple snack.

So, on my latest trip to the vacation spot, I ordered a cup at Magic Kingdom to see if it would live up to the hype. Not only was the frozen treat one of my favorite things I ordered at Disney World, but it’s also become one of my favorite desserts I’ve ever eaten.

Dole Whip is a frozen dessert that’s a bit like soft-serve ice cream

The dessert is made from a pineapple-flavored dry mix, according to Bon Appétit, and is dairy-free when served on its own. The publication reported that it was first introduced at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 1984 and that variations of the dessert can now be found across Disney theme parks.

I ordered my first Dole Whip four days into my trip at Aloha Isle, a small food stand tucked into a corner of Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland.

Aloha Isle is one of the main spots to get Dole Whip at Disney World. Amanda Krause/Insider

Initially, I wasn’t exactly sure what to order. The menu offered three versions of Dole Whip – pineapple, vanilla, and swirl – in addition to four different Dole Whip floats.

I eventually settled on a swirl of classic Dole Whip with soft-serve vanilla ice cream. I paid a little over $US5 ($AU7) for the combo.

After eating just one spoonful, I knew Dole Whip would become my favorite Disney World dessert

Once my order was ready, I quickly grabbed a spoon and found a somewhat shady spot along the wall of the Magic Carpets of Aladdin ride. Dole Whip melts fast, and I wanted to try some before it succumbed to the Florida heat.

Luckily, the frozen treat was perfect even a few minutes after being served. I first tried the yellow-tinted Dole Whip on its own and felt transported to a tropical island. The flavor was sweet, tart, and perfectly refreshing for a hot summer day, and it reminded me a bit of Italian Ice, albeit a bit softer.

I then had a lick of ice cream and wasn’t surprised to find that it was equally delicious. Its vanilla flavor was strong, and the texture was smooth and creamy.

Together, the two flavors created the perfect dessert blend, and I couldn’t stop saying “wow” as I ate. Even my dad, who said he was too full to eat anything else after lunch, couldn’t resist numerous spoonfuls of the vanilla-and-pineapple swirl.

I ordered a swirl of pineapple Dole Whip with vanilla ice cream. Amanda Krause/Insider

As I ate my way through the Dole Whip, I noticed that it was hollow on the inside. But even with no pineapple whip or ice cream in the center, there was still plenty for two adults to share.

And for only $US5 ($AU7) – which is a small price to pay at Disney World – the dessert felt like a bargain.

The dessert is hollow, but there’s still plenty to eat. Amanda Krause/Insider

Dole Whip is one of the best desserts I’ve ever had, and I can’t believe it took me 25 years to try it

To be fair, there are a few reasons why I never tried Dole Whip. The simplest being that, when I visited as a kid, I had no idea the dessert existed. Dole Whip is only served at a few locations throughout Disney World, and theme-park blogs weren’t around at the time to help me find them.

That being said, I’m so happy that I discovered it now. I loved the treat so much that I ordered another variation – a vanilla and orange-flavored swirl – at Animal Kingdom, and purchased a Dole Whip key chain as a souvenir.

I love Dole Whip so much that I ordered it twice and bought a key chain. Amanda Krause/Insider

Today, my only regret is that I didn’t try Dole Whip sooner during my vacation.