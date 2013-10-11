What It's Like To Dine At Le Bernardin, The Best Restaurant In New York City

Without question, Le Bernardin serves the best seafood in New York City.

The midtown Manhattan restaurant opened in 1986. Chef Eric Ripert has been at the helm since 1994, and has continuously evolved his menu and the restaurant’s décor to surprise both diners and critics alike.

Not only has Ripert’s French restaurant consistently earned 4-star reviews from The New York Times’ dining critics, it just topped Zagat’s list of the best restaurants in New York City for the twelfth year in a row and maintained its 3-star ranking from Michelin in its 2014 guide.

Dinner at Le Bernardin starts at $US130 per person for a basic four-course menu. There are also two tasting menus with optional wine pairing for up to $US333 per person.

Adam Goldberg, a food lover who takes incredible pictures of his meals for his blog A Life Worth Eating, was lucky enough to eat at Le Bernardin in January 2013. He ordered the $US195 chef’s tasting menu (and a few supplements), and shared pictures of his recent meal with Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.