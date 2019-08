What different dog barks actually mean

Dogs are always barking, which means dogs are always taking. Here’s how to tell if there’s a burglar outside, it’s bathroom time, or if they’re just playful.

Following is a transcript of the video:

Oh, there’s so many types of Barks!

There’s so many types of vocalisation that dogs make and I think the first thing to realise is that they do usually all have a meaning.

So, a bark is not just a noisy sound. It is a noisy sound but it’s usually a sound that’s trying to do one of a couple of things.

Express distress, get your attention, tell us about somebody outside the door, some disruption or something surprising.

Look at the context in which the dog is using the vocalisation and the context is going to tell you a lot about

what the sound means and incidentally, if you don’t want your dog to bark as an attention-getter, to tell you that it’s time to take them out, for instance, which is a really good attention-getter they might find then stop responding to that as an attention-getter.

See what earlier signs they might be giving you that they’re ready to go out or take them out before they start giving you any signs that they’re ready to go out so you can kind of preempt that behaviour if you don’t want to have it instead of trying to punish it.

Punishing communication never makes sense.

There is a play-pant that has been recorded by researchers. In play, they make a kind of huffing sound which is like a laugh. They don’t do that as much, other times, they use their body to express their happiness and the smile that some dogs have is just a feature of their face.

If it makes them look happier to you, great! But they don’t have the types of musculature that we do to make a smile.

That doesn’t mean they can’t feel happy or that doesn’t look like a smile. I mean, their happiness is expressed through like a wildly wagging tail or the bodies sort of wiggling, and the ears back in excitement to see you for instance. That’s pure joy, instead of just greeting us with a simple smile.

