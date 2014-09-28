What Did Tom Jones Say To Former Hawthorn Player Campbell Brown At The AFL Grand Final?

The people who booked this year’s AFL grand final entertainment get the award for most improved.

Tom Jones and Ed Sheeran gave stellar performances, especially when you compare them to Meatloaf’s spectacular game-day fail a few years ago.

Here’s the video of Ed Sheeran and Tom Jones rocking out centre stage on Saturday. (Tom Jones strides onto the stage at the 9.42 minute mark and he’s still got it.)

But Twitter has been going off with claims Jones called former Hawthorn player Campbell Brown a d–khead although we actually think he said “take care”.

Not shown in the clip below is Brown reportedly handing Jones a pair of undies which refers to all the ladies’ underwear which have been thrown at the singer over the years.

Tom jones singing 50 metres from boundary.Tough ask for lady pensioners throwing underwear #45metresShort #2014GF pic.twitter.com/Oyv9srbXiz — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) September 27, 2014

Here’s the clip, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.