Demi Lovato wore 5 outfits during the People's Choice Awards, from a dazzling minidress to bedazzled baggy pants

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Lovato at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

Demi Lovato hosted the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

She wore five different outfits throughout the night, all of which were covered in sparkles.

Some of her looks included dazzling gowns with plunging necklines and thigh-high slits.

Lovato’s other ensembles included a bedazzled minidress and a two-piece set with sparkling baggy pants.

Demi Lovato dazzled on Sunday at the People’s Choice Awards, held this year at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

As the host of the event, Lovato wore five outfits that were all covered in sparkles. Her first look of the night was one of her brightest, featuring a sequined, orange turtleneck with shoulder pads and balloon sleeves. The blouse was tucked into matching baggy pants that covered her shoes.

The outfit â€” which she paired with coral makeup, long black hair, and orange jewels â€” was designed by Naeem Khan.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images She walked the event’s black carpet in a two-piece ensemble.

After walking the black carpet, Lovato hit the People’s Choice stage with blonde hair, pink sandals, and a blush-coloured gown. The dress had long sleeves, a V-shaped neckline, and a high slit in the middle of its skirt, as well as sparkling stripes and matching stars.

The look â€” as well as Lovato’s other four outfits â€” was styled by Siena Montesano.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images She changed her hair colour to match her next outfit.

She later changed into a minidress with multicoloured stripes, a high neckline, long sleeves, and a skirt that fanned outwards at her hips.

Lovato completed the look with silver pointed pumps with see-through accents from Gianvito Rossi. The shoes retail for $US815 at the time of writing.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Lovato later took the stage in a multicoloured minidress.

Lovato’s fourth outfit of the night was arguably her most glamorous. She wore a metallic-purple wrap dress with balloon sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt that was designed by Alexandre Vauthier. Her $US895 silver sandals, on the other hand, were created by Gianvito Rossi.

To add another layer of sparkles, Lovato also wore a diamond necklace from Peter Marco.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images One of her most glamorous looks included this Alexandre Vauthier wrap dress.

Finally, Lovato closed out the show in a black gown with a plunging neckline and elbow-length sleeves. Her skirt, which had a short slit in the middle, extended into a small train behind her.

Though the dress was embellished from top to bottom with black sequins, Lovato made the outfit stand out even more with dangling earrings, a diamond necklace, a showstopping ring, and black platform heels with a jewel attached.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Lovato’s final outfit of the night was this black gown.

Representatives for Siena Montesano did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

