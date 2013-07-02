What Times Of Day Are Best For Targeting Users On Each Social Network?

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





Who’s Active On Which Social Network At What Time Of Day (Saxum)

Every day, 40% of the world’s 7 billion people uses social media. However, each social network attracts the bulk of its users on different days, at different times. Find out when you should be targeting your customers. Read >

Caesars Interactive Topples Zynga As Largest Social Casino Game Developer (Eilers Research)

One of the world’s largest legal gambling companies, Caesars, has overtaken Zynga for the largest market share in social casino games. The overall market is expected to grow 67% this year to $2 billion, according to Eilers. Read >

Former Microsoft Exec Replaces Mark Pincus As Zynga CEO (Business Insider)

Meanwhile, the former Xbox chief at Microsoft, Don Mattrick, has replaced Mark Pincus as CEO of Zynga. Pincus will assume the roles of Chairman and Chief Product Officer. Read >

Social Media Images Form A New Language Online (The New York Times)

With the rapid adoption of photo-sharing sites and apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, and Vine, are images becoming a new language? “This is a watershed time where we are moving away from photography as a way of recording and storing a past moment,” said Robin Kelsey, a professor of photography at Harvard, and we are “turning photography into a communication medium.” Read >

[INFOGRAPHIC] Top Benefits Of Social Media Marketing (Wishpond)

With all the enthusiastic blog articles out there arguing for the benefits of social media marketing, you would think that we’d see more hard data backing up such a claim. Wishpond produced an infographic to do just that.

Google Reader Has Shut Down (Google)

The day has come. Google notified users earlier this year that it would be powering down Google Reader, and it has been officially taken down as of today. Read >

