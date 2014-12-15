Here's What David Fincher Thought Of The Steve Jobs Movie

Sony Pictures has been having a rough time lately.

Basically everything about the company from movies to private emails have been made public by a group of hackers.

Now we’re learning about what director David Fincher thought about the Steve Jobs biopic Sony gave up on.

Sony wanted Fincher, who has directed movies like “Gone Girl,” and “The Social Network,” to do the Jobs biopic as well, but he ended up declining to direct it.

It seems like Fincher asked Sony for too much money.

But The Verge found that Fincher emailed Sony execs about the screenplay based on Walter Isaacson’s biography. Here’s what he thought:

Is great. It’s a play, but a really quicksilver, cinematic one.

I would think you would want to cast and rehearse very carefully (couple months)

Shoot very quickly (4 or 5 weeks — 8 days per ACT??)

The venues would be easy (we could probably find them all in town)

Editing is where we would spend time.

Can SONY market a ONE MAN SHOW(?)

Can you guys make the LENNY of it all, the MUST SEE?

You can’t help but wonder what Fincher’s vision would have looked like on the big screen.

It’s also interesting that Fincher thinks that rehearsing and editing the film would take longer than shooting it.

The movie he’s talking about, “Lenny,” is a biopic of comedian Lenny Bruce, starring Dustin Hoffman.

Bruce, like Jobs, was controversial in his industry.

Since Fincher, and Leonardo DiCaprio — who Sony wanted to play Jobs — passed on the movie, Sony gave up as well.

Universal Pictures will make it instead.

Michael Fassbender will play Jobs and Danny Boyle will direct, but it’s too bad we’ll never know what the movie would have been like with Fincher at the helm.

