Here's what dating looks like in every state

Stephen Zeigler/Getty Images Sightseeing, dinner, and drinks are three popular date ideas for New York residents.

Depending on which state you live in, what you can do on a date will vary greatly.

Not only can date activities differ by region and state, but so can the average cost of a date, the number of nearby singles, and how each state ranks according to dating opportunities, romance, and fun.

The cost of an average date ranges from $US96.52 (in Mississippi) to $US107.09 (in Washington), while New York earned the highest “fun” ranking among all the states – and Delaware earned the lowest.

Depending on which state you live in, your idea of a perfect date can vary greatly.

While some states have bustling cities specializing in gourmet meals and out-of-this-world cocktails, other US states are best known for nature trails and hiking that couples of all ages can enjoy.

Insider analysed different sources to determine what dating looks like in every state. The findings encompass date ideas; the average cost of a date in each state, according to 24/7 Wall St; the percentage of single-person households in each state, according to Statista; and how each state ranked for dating opportunities, romance, and fun, according to WalletHub.

24/7 Wall St based its average date cost on the average prices of dinner, drinks, and a movie in each state, while WalletHub analysed metrics such as the share of single adults, the gender balance of singles, online dating opportunities, restaurants per capita, and the number of attractions.

Here’s what dating is like in every state.

ALABAMA: Popular dates in Alabama revolve around being outside — Little River Canyon National Preserve, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and Dauphin Island are perfect for an adventurous Southern date.

Corey Nolen/Getty Images Couple floating in tubes on a river.

Cost per date: $US98.98

Percentage of single-person households: 29.9%

Dating opportunities ranking (when compared with all other states): 36/50

Romance and fun ranking (when compared with all other states): 46/50

ALASKA: Cosy up by a fire enjoying a glass of wine, or step outside and take in the natural beauty of Alaska, from the Northern Lights to Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

Ethan Welty/Getty Images Couple looking at Alaska mountains.

Cost per date: $US104.01

Percentage of single-person households: 26%

Dating opportunities ranking: 26

Romance and fun ranking: 48

ARIZONA: Arizona is home to wonderful art museums, botanical gardens, and awe-inspiring hiking trails perfect for a first date.

Steve Smith/Getty Images Arizona canyons.

Cost per date: $US99.29

Percentage of single-person households: 27%

Dating opportunities ranking: 11

Romance and fun ranking: 17

ARKANSAS: For outdoorsy couples, consider going kayaking, spending time in nature, wandering forest trails, or going apple-picking during the fall.

dlewis33/Getty Images Couple rowing in a kayak.

Cost per date: $US97.34

Percentage of single-person households: 28.2%

Dating opportunities ranking: 48

Romance and fun ranking: 47

CALIFORNIA: For a classic California date, bring dinner and a bottle of Napa Valley wine to the beach and enjoy your drinks and bites by the sea. California was ranked the top spot for dating opportunities, and No. 2 for romance and fun.

iStock Couple overlooking a beach.

Cost per date: $US106.16

Percentage of single-person households: 24%

Dating opportunities ranking: 1

Romance and fun ranking: 2

COLORADO: Enjoy a romantic hike along one of Colorado’s many mountain trails, then finish the date with a mug of coffee in a cosy café.

Cost per date: $US102.16

Percentage of single-person households: 28.1%

Dating opportunities ranking: 25

Romance and fun ranking: 19

CONNECTICUT: Enjoy a nice dinner out at Max Downtown in Hartford, stroll around the boutiques in West Hartford, or enjoy a relaxing picnic by one of the state’s many ponds or lakes.

StefaNikolic/Getty Images Couple on a lake dock.

Cost per date: $US106.67

Percentage of single-person households: 29.1%

Dating opportunities ranking: 15

Romance and fun ranking: 20

DELAWARE: Delaware was ranked last for romance and fun, but singles shouldn’t be discouraged: There’s plenty to do.

Beverly Eshleman/EyeEm/Getty Images Couple watching a sunset from a dock.

Popular date spots include picnicking at White Clay Creek State Park, a food tour at New Castle Farmers Market, happy hour at Trolley Square Oyster House, or dinner by the fireplace at the historic Dilworthtown Inn.

Cost per date: $US101.44

Percentage of single-person households: 28.9%

Dating opportunities ranking: 27

Romance and fun ranking: 50

FLORIDA: Sip cocktails and enjoy the thriving nightlife scene in Miami, visit one of the state’s many beaches, or visit Walt Disney World in Orlando to truly impress your date.

iStock Couple at the beach.

Cost per date: $US101.03

Percentage of single-person households: 29%

Dating opportunities ranking: 3

Romance and fun ranking: 3

GEORGIA: Georgia offers a host of opportunities for fun and adventurous dates. Enjoy the beautiful weather by going on a nature walk, or simply have a barbecue cookout in your own backyard.

mapodile/Getty Images Two people eating food at a barbecue.

Cost per date: $US99.39

Percentage of single-person households: 27.5%

Dating opportunities ranking: 14

Romance and fun ranking: 14

HAWAII: One of the most naturally beautiful states in the country, Hawaii offers amazing vistas, waterfalls, surfing, and delicious cuisine you and your date will love.

Shutterstock Couple in Hawaii.

Cost per date: $US114.16

Percentage of single-person households: 24.5%

Dating opportunities ranking: 20

Romance and fun ranking: 45

IDAHO: Get a little fresh air by walking the Snake River Canyon Trail, visit a local farmers market, or sip coffee while wandering through nature.

Robert Daly/Getty Images Older couple walking along a fall road.

Cost per date: $US101.03

Percentage of single-person households: 25.4%

Dating opportunities ranking: 44

Romance and fun ranking: 39

ILLINOIS: For couples located in Chicago, popular date spots include a performance in the Theatre District, live comedy shows at Second City, or a fancy dinner at one of the city’s premier restaurants.

Leonardo Patrizi/Getty Images Couple walking through Chicago.

Cost per date: $US100.83

Percentage of single-person households: 29.6%

Dating opportunities ranking: 4

Romance and fun ranking: 6

INDIANA: Meet some animals at the Exotic Feline Rescue Centre, take your date out to a ballgame at Victory Field, or go out for a classic dinner and a movie.

Cost per date: $US98.67

Percentage of single-person households: 28.9%

Dating opportunities ranking: 31

Romance and fun ranking: 25

IOWA: Daters living in Iowa should consider visiting the Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Noce Jazz Club in Des Moines, or taking a wine tour.

william87/iStock A couple in a canoe.

Cost per date: $US97.44

Percentage of single-person households: 29.6%

Dating opportunities ranking: 40

Romance and fun ranking: 21

KANSAS: While Kansas ranked low for dating opportunities, fun, and romance, the state is nevertheless naturally beautiful and dating costs are low compared to other states.

Rawpixel/Getty Images A couple hiking at sunset.

Cost per date: $US98.16

Percentage of single-person households: 29.2%

Dating opportunities ranking: 43

Romance and fun ranking: 40

KENTUCKY: Dating opportunities in Kentucky are considered very low. However, people looking to meet someone new might find success in Louisville’s up-and-coming music and food scene.

svetikd/Getty Images A couple having coffee on a porch.

Cost per date: $US97.03

Percentage of single-person households: 28.1%

Dating opportunities ranking: 46

Romance and fun ranking: 27

LOUISIANA: New Orleans is a wonderful date spot, from the delicious food to the exciting nightlife. However, Louisiana as a whole also has plenty of fun date ideas like visiting a crawfish farm or catching a show at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport.

Jupiterimages/Getty Images A woman takes a photo of a man in New Orleans.

Cost per date: $US99.29

Percentage of single-person households: 30.6%

Dating opportunities ranking: 23

Romance and fun ranking: 30

MAINE: Stroll through a quaint seaside town snacking on saltwater taffy or, if you really want to impress, treat your date to a traditional lobster dinner.

Johner Images/Getty Images Two people eating seafood by the coast.

Cost per date: $US101.14

Percentage of single-person households: 30.8%

Dating opportunities ranking: 34

Romance and fun ranking: 22

MARYLAND: For a romantic evening, stroll along the waterfront in Baltimore. For a more lighthearted day-date, head to Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro or take a ride on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.

Cost per date: $US106.26

Percentage of single-person households: 27.3%

Dating opportunities ranking: 12

Romance and fun ranking: 34

MASSACHUSETTS: Boston has a wonderful nightlife scene with tons of bars serving up cocktails and regional seafood. If you live outside the city, consider hiking through fall foliage or visiting the national seashore.

Paul Marotta/Getty Images A couple walking two dogs during the fall.

Cost per date: $US104.42

Percentage of single-person households: 29%

Dating opportunities ranking: 5

Romance and fun ranking: 9

MICHIGAN: Step outside your comfort zone by going snowshoeing in rural Michigan during the winter — or just relax by Lake Michigan in the summer.

JMichl/Getty Images A couple snowshoeing in Michigan.

Cost per date: $US99.91

Percentage of single-person households: 29.6%

Dating opportunities ranking: 10

Romance and fun ranking: 13

MINNESOTA: Perhaps an underrated state for dating, Minnesota was ranked in the top 15 states for romance and fun.

iStock Two people on a date.

Cost per date: $US103.91

Percentage of single-person households: 28.7%

Dating opportunities ranking: 24

Romance and fun ranking: 12

MISSISSIPPI: Mississippi ranks second to last for romance and fun. However, what the state lacks in nightlife or date spots, it makes up for in natural beauty.

Philip Lee Harvey/Getty Images People sitting on a river dock.

Cost per date: $US96.52

Percentage of single-person households: 29.6%

Dating opportunities ranking: 35

Romance and fun ranking: 49

MISSOURI: In this Midwestern state, daters can go thrift shopping then do classic dinner, drinks, and a film at the Moxie Cinema.

Shutterstock People having coffee.

Cost per date: $US97.96

Percentage of single-person households: 29.7%

Dating opportunities ranking: 30

Romance and fun ranking: 16

MONTANA: Enjoy the best of Montana’s beautiful scenery by taking a horseback ride with your date.

urbancow/Getty Images A couple riding horses.

Cost per date: $US101.96

Percentage of single-person households: 30%

Dating opportunities ranking: 41

Romance and fun ranking: 24

NEBRASKA: Dating opportunities in this Midwestern state are low but good date ideas for singles could include coffee, dinner and a movie, or taking a pottery class.

Cost per date: $US97.65

Percentage of single-person households: 29.6%

Dating opportunities ranking: 42

Romance and fun ranking: 31

NEVADA: Dating opportunities are relatively high in Nevada — who knows, maybe your date in Las Vegas will turn into a Little White Chapel wedding.

Shutterstock Two people drinking champagne in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cost per date: $US98.37

Percentage of single-person households: 29.4%

Dating opportunities ranking: 17

Romance and fun ranking: 33

NEW HAMPSHIRE: New Hampshire is perfect for hiking through nature or fall foliage before curling up with a cup of something warm in one of the state’s cosy coffee shops.

Getty Images A couple hiking in the woods.

Cost per date: $US103.50

Percentage of single-person households: 27.6%

Dating opportunities ranking: 32

Romance and fun ranking: 32

NEW JERSEY: The Jersey Shore in the middle of summer is perfect for couples. Test yourself on one of the thrill-seeking fair rides, eat delicious fried food, or walk along the boardwalk.

Image Source/Getty Images A couple at the Jersey Shore.

Cost per date: $US104.62

Percentage of single-person households: 26%

Dating opportunities ranking: 8

Romance and fun ranking: 23

NEW MEXICO: Eat the best Mexican cuisine north of the border at one of Mexico City’s best restaurants, go dancing, or enjoy the beautiful warm weather by soaking in one of the state’s hot springs.

martinedoucet/Getty Images Two people on a date eating from a food truck.

Cost per date: $US99.49

Percentage of single-person households: 31.1%

Dating opportunities ranking: 29

Romance and fun ranking: 42

NEW YORK: New York City is jam-packed with incredible restaurants, shows, and sights, making it no surprise that New York ranked second for dating opportunities and first for romance and fun.

Granger Wootz/Getty Images Two people walking on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Cost per date: $US111.60

Percentage of single-person households: 29.9%

Dating opportunities ranking: 2

Romance and fun ranking: 1

NORTH CAROLINA: Enjoy the beautiful temperate weather by taking a hike, wandering through boutiques in Asheville, or visiting the beach.

WAYHOME Studios/Shutterstock A coffee date.

Cost per date: $US99.08

Percentage of single-person households: 28.5%

Dating opportunities ranking: 21

Romance and fun ranking: 15

NORTH DAKOTA: This Midwestern state ranked last for dating opportunities — but you can never go wrong with a dinner cruise on the Lewis and Clark Riverboat or a romantic dinner at Mezzaluna in Fargo.

Lucky Business/Shutterstock Two people making a toast while on a dinner date.

Cost per date: $US97.24

Percentage of single-person households: 32%

Dating opportunities ranking: 50

Romance and fun ranking: 43

OHIO: Cleveland has an abundance of gourmet restaurants, lounges, and cocktail bars. However, even if you live in rural Ohio, there’s still plenty to do.

Stephanie Noritz/Getty Images Couple walking through a park during the winter.

How about visiting Old Man’s Cave at Hocking Hills State Park, the Columbus Zoo Wildlights around the holidays, or Vinoklet Winery in Cincinnati?

Cost per date: $US98.26

Percentage of single-person households: 31.1%

Dating opportunities ranking: 9

Romance and fun ranking: 7

OKLAHOMA: Take a ride along the Oklahoma River Cruise, visit the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, or visit the animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo in a state where 28% of households are single.

RaksyBH/Shutterstock Two beach chairs by Lake Murray State Park in Oklahoma.

Cost per date: $US98.26

Percentage of single-person households: 28%

Dating opportunities ranking: 39

Romance and fun ranking: 37

OREGON: Couples in the vicinity of Portland, Oregon, should check out the many thrift stores, coffee shops, and craft breweries in the city.

Hero Images/Getty Images A couple window shopping at a quaint boutique.

Cost per date: $US101.65

Percentage of single-person households: 27.3%

Dating opportunities ranking: 19

Romance and fun ranking: 10

PENNSYLVANIA: Go sightseeing in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, or explore one of the beautiful state parks.

Gene J. Puskar/AP A couple at Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania.

Cost per date: $US101.96

Percentage of single-person households: 29.9%

Dating opportunities ranking: 7

Romance and fun ranking: 4

RHODE ISLAND: In the nation’s smallest state, go out for a night on the town in Providence, Rhode Island, or walk along one of the beaches.

Dean Mitchell/Getty Images Two people having champagne by the beach at sunset.

Cost per date: $US100.93

Percentage of single-person households: 31.5%

Dating opportunities ranking: 22

Romance and fun ranking: 38

SOUTH CAROLINA: Stroll through the historic streets of Charleston or hike in upstate South Carolina to see beautiful willow trees or waterfalls.

MargaretW/Getty Images Two people walking through the woods in South Carolina.

Cost per date: $US99.39

Percentage of single-person households: 29%

Dating opportunities ranking: 38

Romance and fun ranking: 28

SOUTH DAKOTA: South Dakota ranked second to last for dating opportunities, despite having one of the lowest dating costs. Perhaps in this state, dinner, drinks, and a movie is the way to go.

Cost per date: $US97.14

Percentage of single-person households: 29.2%

Dating opportunities ranking: 49

Romance and fun ranking: 29

TENNESSEE: Get your honky-tonk on in Nashville or cook up some Southern barbecue in your own backyard — whatever you choose, your Tennessee date is sure to be a blast.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images People crossing a bridge in Nashville.

Cost per date: $US98.88

Percentage of single-person households: 28%

Dating opportunities ranking: 33

Romance and fun ranking: 18

TEXAS: Have a backyard barbecue, go thrift shopping in Houston or have a fancy night out in Austin, which has also been voted the best place in America to live.

Stella Kalinina/Getty Images A couple during a BBQ.

Cost per date: $US99.60

Percentage of single-person households: 25.5%

Dating opportunities ranking: 6

Romance and fun ranking: 5

UTAH: Utah has beautiful hiking and camping spots for adventurous couples who enjoy spending time in the outdoors.

Mike Kemp/Getty Images Two people camping in Utah.

Cost per date: $US99.08

Percentage of single-person households: 19.4%

Dating opportunities ranking: 37

Romance and fun ranking: 36

VERMONT: One of the more expensive states for dating, Vermont has beautiful fall foliage, hiking trails, cosy restaurants, and breweries.

Michael DeYoung/Getty Images Couples having cocktails during the fall.

Cost per date: $US101.03

Percentage of single-person households: 31.3%

Dating opportunities ranking: 28

Romance and fun ranking: 35

VIRGINIA: They say that Virginia is for lovers. From sipping wine and eating charcuterie at one of the state’s many vineyards to visiting historic landmarks, Virginia has plenty of date spots to offer.

Hero Images/Getty Images A couple having wine at a vineyard.

Cost per date: $US102.37

Percentage of single-person households: 27.5%

Dating opportunities ranking: 18

Romance and fun ranking: 26

WASHINGTON: The rainy weather in Washington is perfect for grabbing a beer at a local bar, going to dinner and a movie, or snuggling up on the couch to watch a film at home.

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images A couple watching TV.

Cost per date: $US107.09

Percentage of single-person households: 26.2%

Dating opportunities ranking: 13

Romance and fun ranking: 11

WEST VIRGINIA: Get outside and visit one of West Virginia’s gorgeous state parks for an adventurous date.

Roberto Westbrook/Getty Images A couple posing for a photo in a state park in West Virginia.

Cost per date: $US97.03

Percentage of single-person households: 31.1%

Dating opportunities ranking: 47

Romance and fun ranking: 44

WISCONSIN: This Midwestern state is known for its dairy products, so consider attending a cheese tour with your date.

Nastasic/Getty Images Two people having coffee in the winter.

Cost per date: $US98.26

Percentage of single-person households: 29.5%

Dating opportunities ranking: 16

Romance and fun ranking: 8

WYOMING: To battle the cold Wyoming winters, consider a spa day, ice skating, or bowling.

Jeff R Clow/Getty Images A couple admiring a mountain.

Cost per date: $US101.75

Percentage of single-person households: 29.1%

Dating opportunities ranking: 45

Romance and fun ranking: 41

