What This Data Company Knows About You From Tracking Sensors

Sociometric Solutions gathers data to analyse interactions coworkers have with one another. Scary? Actually, not really.



We’ve culled the most interesting slides of a power point presentation they typically share with potential clients to find out what they see once a client’s employees have been chipped and tracked.

And it isn’t scary at all, it’s really quite interesting.

The company has gathered reams of data for Bank of America, Steelcase, and Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc., and is in talks with General Motors.

Ben Waber, president of Sociometric and one of the company’s founders, tells us that that information collected is used to come up with ways to improve life for employees and companies.

When Bank of America used the sensors a few years back, the gathered data led them to make changes in group dynamics which improved productivity for the team by 10%. Waber says that with slight tweaks in the workplace, it can be easy to create a more collaborative and innovative team.

Note: Sociometric has recently enabled Business Insider to test its sensors, which we did on a few BI-ers. The results have just come in, so continue checking back to see how we did with our own little chip and track experiment.

