What Crisis? Asian Tech Companies Are Ready To Expand And Eat The Competition's Lunch

Despite the recession, Asia’s leading tech companies remain extremely bullish.
Consulting firm Deloitte just released this year’s list of Asia’s fastest growing 500 technology companies and it paints a picture of Asian tech leaders who actually view the global crisis as an opportunity — because it weakened the competition.
They’re hiring, expanding R&D, and growing revenue at ridiculous rates. The top 100 companies just had an average revenue growth rate of 1,153%.
Taiwan led the rankings with 99 out of 500 of the fastest, while China had 97. India came in third with 71. Deloitte’s CEO survey shows what they’re thinking right now, and it’s all pretty optimistic.
Check out how bullish Asian tech companies are >>>
30% of Asian companies have revised their growth targets upwards despite the crisis. Most have been unfazed by the crisis.
The majority of companies feel the crisis has either been manageable, or even beneficial since it killed off weaker competitors.
The biggest challange from the crisis is that people are less willing to take risks. On the list of potential problems companies may face, this isn't that bad.
Slides chosen as highlights from Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2009 Ranking and CEO Survey.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.