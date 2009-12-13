What Crisis? Asian Tech Companies Are Ready To Expand And Eat The Competition's Lunch

Despite the recession, Asia’s leading tech companies remain extremely bullish.



Consulting firm Deloitte just released this year’s list of Asia’s fastest growing 500 technology companies and it paints a picture of Asian tech leaders who actually view the global crisis as an opportunity — because it weakened the competition.

They’re hiring, expanding R&D, and growing revenue at ridiculous rates. The top 100 companies just had an average revenue growth rate of 1,153%.

Taiwan led the rankings with 99 out of 500 of the fastest, while China had 97. India came in third with 71. Deloitte’s CEO survey shows what they’re thinking right now, and it’s all pretty optimistic.

