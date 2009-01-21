What Crisis? Tech Wages Rose 4.6% In 2008

Good news: tech workers got big salary bumps last year, according to a survey from jobs site Dice.com. The average tech employee earned $78,035, a 4.6% raise from 2007.



Security analysts earned $87,000 on average, a 8.4% raise.

Software engineers, $90,000 for a 7% boost.

Application developer salaries averaged $85,000 after a 6.6% raise.

IT managers made $111,000, Database administrators, $90,000, and network engineers, $72,000.

