What Crisis? Tech Wages Rose 4.6% In 2008

Good news: tech workers got big salary bumps last year, according to a survey from jobs site Dice.com. The average tech employee earned $78,035, a 4.6% raise from 2007.

  • Security analysts earned $87,000 on average, a 8.4% raise.
  • Software engineers, $90,000 for a 7% boost.
  • Application developer salaries averaged $85,000 after a 6.6% raise.
  • IT managers made $111,000, Database administrators, $90,000, and network engineers, $72,000.

