WHAT CRISES? Asian Markets Are Soaring Higher, Even In Tokyo

Photo: By ~ aliwin ~ on flickr
Despite a worsening situation at the nuke plant, airstrikes in Libya and a Day of Rage planned in Yemen and Syria, world markets are moving higher.The Nikkei 225 is up 1.07% near the close.
Shanghai and Hong Kong are also up over 1%.
European markets are also higher in overnight trading, lead by the DAX up 0.6%.
Dow futures point to a 0.7% jump at the open.
Another good U.S. jobs report yesterday could be the driving factor in Asia.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.