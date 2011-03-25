WHAT CRISES? Asian Markets Are Soaring Higher, Even In Tokyo

Photo: By ~ aliwin ~ on flickr

Despite a worsening situation at the nuke plant, airstrikes in Libya and a Day of Rage planned in Yemen and Syria, world markets are moving higher.The Nikkei 225 is up 1.07% near the close.



Shanghai and Hong Kong are also up over 1%.

European markets are also higher in overnight trading, lead by the DAX up 0.6%.

Dow futures point to a 0.7% jump at the open.

Another good U.S. jobs report yesterday could be the driving factor in Asia.

