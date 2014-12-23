Why Everyone Is Sending Weird Pictures And Tweets Saying 'Crave That Mineral'

In case you are scratching your head over the latest internet meme “crave that mineral” here’s the skinny on where it came from.

About a month ago, popular Tumblr blogger “Sixpenceee” (a college student studying neuroscience who blogs about science-y things) posted the following:

Someone posted the photo to Reddit from Imgur, but once Sixpenceee added that “crave that mineral” explanation, the Tumblr post went viral.

Soon we had this:

And this:

here we see @dickc climbing nearly 90 degree angles. he craves that mineral pic.twitter.com/opZvvMAL73

— Matthew Lynley (@mattlynley) December 22, 2014

Even brands like Mercedes-Benz jumped on the meme:

“They crave that mineral.”

And a new Internet meme was born.

