What Crash? What Leak? One Pariah Is Sitting Pretty Today

One stock enjoying a bit of well-deserved schadenfreude is BP (BP). The stock’s up today despite nearly the entire free world being down.



Looks like the market might have had enough of this decline:

Is it that BP is now capturing 5,000 barrels of oil per day from the unfortunate gulf oil leak? The company’s CEO describes the company’s rescue operation as ‘extraordinarily successful’ and reports that he’s sleeping well these days despite death threats. The stock is showing remarkable strength today.

