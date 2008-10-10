What Crash? Russian Security Firm Kaspersky Trying To Raise $100 Million

And despite it all, deals are still happening — or at least they’re supposed to happen (at least on the opposite side of the world). Kaspersky Lab, a growing computer security firm, thinks it can raise up to $100 million via a private placement; it says it wants to use the cash to pursue large enterprise deals. The funding, to be managed by Credit Suisse, values the company at $500 million.



Quintura: “Founded in 1997, Kaspersky Lab reported revenues of $130 million in 2007, up 94% from $67 million in 2006. The company generated revenues of $35 million from sales of its products in Russia and $5 million from sales in CIS & Baltic countries in 2007. The company’s revenues were expected to almost double in 2008.”

