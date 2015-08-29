What craft beer could look like in 2030

Ariel Schwartz

The resurgence of craft beer in recent years has led to an explosion of options for beer lovers. As of 2012, there were nearly 2,400 small-scale breweries in the U.S.

This is a good thing for people who want all the India pale ale, Belgian-style saison, and smoke porter options they can get their hands on. But it also plays into a larger issue in our globalized economy: the so-called tyranny of choice — the overwhelming number of options, in other words — that presents itself every time we step into a grocery store.

You better believe there will be a backlash to all of this choice eventually. You can already see it in the craze around tiny houses: People are getting exhausted by all the choices around them, and are starting to consciously down-size their options.

When it hits the beer sector, it might look something like this ad: a call to get back to basics with a good old-fashioned “working class lager” that is presumably from a local brewer (The made-up Manchester Beer Company, in the case of the below mock-up).

The ad comes from the TBD Catalogue, a “catalogue of the near future’s normal everyday,” in which a group of researchers and designers imagine what a future would look like where all of the ideas percolating in the present become reality.

A beer in 2030, then, would be as satisfyingly minimialistic as the tiny houses.

Check out the ad below.

TBD Catalogue

