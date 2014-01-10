MAP: What Every Country Leads The World In

A wonderful map created by William Samari, Ray Yamartino, and Rafaan Anvari of DogHouseDiares illustrates what every country does better than every other country.

They collected the information from various sources and sprinkled in some quirkier rankings since many countries led the world in multiple things.

“Myanmar leads the world in ‘Speaking Burmese.’ That’s kind of a silly thing but still true,” Anvari told BI. “UK leads in fascist movements, but that’s all movements in history, not active movements.”

(Some of the categories are hard to read so we published the full list below the map.)

Country Leads World In… Measure Afghanistan opium total Albania — Algeria middle paleolithic flake tool techniques Andorra reading rate Angola speaking umbundu Antarctica emperor penguins endemic Antigua and Barbuda — Argentina exporting soccer players Armenia — Australia deadly animals and melanoma total and per 100,000 people Austria mohnflesserl Azerbaijan software piracy avg per computer Bahamas — Bahrain — Bangladesh peacekeeping total and per 100,000 people Barbados — Belarus wisents Belgium relaxing % Belize destroying the ozone per capita Benin — Bhutan farming % Bolivia brazil nuts total Bosnia and Herzegovina having land mines total per sq mi Botswana diamonds Brazil making coffee total Brunei — Bulgaria living the american dream rate Burkina Faso illiteracy rate Burundi unsatisfied index Cambodia long alphabet total Cameroon killer lakes Canada maple syrup and asteroid impacts total Cape Verde — Central African Republic expensive internet total Chad not wasting electricity per capita Chile staying married crude divorce rate (per capita) China co2 emissions and renewable energy total Colombia rain avg Comoros — Congo, Democratic Republic of pygmy chimpanzees endemic Congo, Republic of saving energy Costa Rica happiness index Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) malaria deaths per 100,000 people Croatia — Cuba baseball total Cyprus — Czech Republic beer consumption per capita Denmark education index Djibouti — Dominica — Dominican Republic — Ecuador endangering plants total Egypt africa cup of nations total El Salvador — Equatorial Guinea — Eritrea african cycling Estonia prevalence of women sex ratio (total) Ethiopia employing children per cent Federated States of Micronesia — Fiji — Finland drinking coffee per capita France tourism total Gabon sun-tailed monkeys Gambia not spending money on military total reserves Georgia khachapuri Germany almost winning the world cup total Ghana — Greece olive oil consumption per capita Greenland personal space pop per sq mi Grenada olympic medals per capita Guatemala — Guinea-Bissau — Guyana — Haiti — Honduras homocide rate Hong Kong high IQ avg Hungary canoeing total and total Iceland penetrating the internet per cent India movies and low prices total Indonesia volcanoes total Iran brain drain total Iraq not safe for journalists total Ireland quality of life score Israel r&d % of gdp Italy UEFA competitions total Jamaica — Japan robots per 10,000 manufactoring workers Jordan large falafel balls total Kazakhstan uranium total Kenya flowers total Kiribati — Kuwait highest valued currency exchange rate Kyrgyzstan walnut forests total Laos solar energy per capita Latvia eco-friendly index Lebanon — Lesotho mortality rate Liberia — Libya heat avg Liechtenstein teachers per capita Lithuania — Luxembourg generosity per capita Macedonia — Madagascar lemurs total Malawi malawisaurus Malaysia caves total Maldives — Mali kulicoro firefinches endemic Malta — Marshall Islands — Mauritania — Mauritius — Mexico getting struck by lightning, cartels and boxing total and total Moldova alcohol consumption per capita Monaco — Mongolia velociraptor bones Montenegro — Morocco couscous none Mozambique — Myanmar speaking burmese total Namibia wealth inequality wealth gini Nepal not killing themselves per 100,000 people per year Netherlands tall people avg male and female height New Zealand sheep and rugby totaland total Nicaragua — Niger making babies births per woman Nigeria yams total North Korea censorship index Norway democracy index Oman — Pacific white shark cafe Pakistan field hockey total Palau swimming with jellyfish Palestinian Territory not having cancer per 100,000 people per year Panama defenselessness total Papua New Guinea linguistic diversity index Paraguay drinking tea per capita Peru sandboarding Philippines social media per cent Poland kielbasa subjective Portugal graduating high school rate Puerto Rico — Qatar GDP per capita Romania download speed Russia raspberries and nuclear warheads total Rwanda women in parliament % of seats held San Marino — Sao Tome and Principe — Saudi Arabia oil total reserves Senegal — Serbia water polo Seychelles — Sierra Leone — Singapore science total Slovakia making cars per capita Slovenia casinos per 1,000 inhabitants Solomon Islands — Somalia pirates total South Africa ostrich total South Korea workaholics hrs per year per person South Sudan inflation rate Spain organ donation rate Sri Lanka cinnamon Sudan — Suriname forests per cent Swaziland — Sweden atheism total Switzerland employment rate Syria — Taiwan — Tajikistan — Tanzania national parks and wildlife Thailand rice exports Timor-Leste — Togo bad driving road death per 100,000 cars Tonga — Trinidad and Tobago — Tunisia gun control per capita Turkey apricots total Turkmenistan corruption index Uganda young people median age Ukraine population control per cent United Arab Emirates prevalence of men sex ratio (total) United Kingdom fascist movements total Uruguay eating beef USA falling off beds and chairs, getting killed by lawnmowers, nobel laureates and eating hot dogs total Uzbekistan being double landlocked total Vanuatu — Vatican City — Venezuela miss universe total Vietnam economic growth index Western Australia (ocean) deadly shark attacks total Western Sahara — Yemen gender gap index Zambia rhodesian giraffe index Zimbabwe commercial bank prime lending rate total

