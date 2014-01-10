MAP: What Every Country Leads The World In

A wonderful map created by William Samari, Ray Yamartino, and Rafaan Anvari of DogHouseDiares illustrates what every country does better than every other country.
They collected the information from various sources and sprinkled in some quirkier rankings since many countries led the world in multiple things.
“Myanmar leads the world in ‘Speaking Burmese.’ That’s kind of a silly thing but still true,” Anvari told BI. “UK leads in fascist movements, but that’s all movements in history, not active movements.”
(Some of the categories are hard to read so we published the full list below the map.)
|Country
|Leads World In…
|Measure
|Afghanistan
|opium
|total
|Albania
|—
|Algeria
|middle paleolithic flake tool techniques
|Andorra
|reading
|rate
|Angola
|speaking umbundu
|Antarctica
|emperor penguins
|endemic
|Antigua and Barbuda
|—
|Argentina
|exporting soccer players
|Armenia
|—
|Australia
|deadly animals and melanoma
|total and per 100,000 people
|Austria
|mohnflesserl
|Azerbaijan
|software piracy
|avg per computer
|Bahamas
|—
|Bahrain
|—
|Bangladesh
|peacekeeping
|total and per 100,000 people
|Barbados
|—
|Belarus
|wisents
|Belgium
|relaxing
|%
|Belize
|destroying the ozone
|per capita
|Benin
|—
|Bhutan
|farming
|%
|Bolivia
|brazil nuts
|total
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|having land mines
|total per sq mi
|Botswana
|diamonds
|Brazil
|making coffee
|total
|Brunei
|—
|Bulgaria
|living the american dream
|rate
|Burkina Faso
|illiteracy
|rate
|Burundi
|unsatisfied
|index
|Cambodia
|long alphabet
|total
|Cameroon
|killer lakes
|Canada
|maple syrup and asteroid impacts
|total
|Cape Verde
|—
|Central African Republic
|expensive internet
|total
|Chad
|not wasting electricity
|per capita
|Chile
|staying married
|crude divorce rate (per capita)
|China
|co2 emissions and renewable energy
|total
|Colombia
|rain
|avg
|Comoros
|—
|Congo, Democratic Republic of
|pygmy chimpanzees
|endemic
|Congo, Republic of
|saving energy
|Costa Rica
|happiness
|index
|Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
|malaria
|deaths per 100,000 people
|Croatia
|—
|Cuba
|baseball
|total
|Cyprus
|—
|Czech Republic
|beer consumption
|per capita
|Denmark
|education
|index
|Djibouti
|—
|Dominica
|—
|Dominican Republic
|—
|Ecuador
|endangering plants
|total
|Egypt
|africa cup of nations
|total
|El Salvador
|—
|Equatorial Guinea
|—
|Eritrea
|african cycling
|Estonia
|prevalence of women
|sex ratio (total)
|Ethiopia
|employing children
|per cent
|Federated States of Micronesia
|—
|Fiji
|—
|Finland
|drinking coffee
|per capita
|France
|tourism
|total
|Gabon
|sun-tailed monkeys
|Gambia
|not spending money on military
|total reserves
|Georgia
|khachapuri
|Germany
|almost winning the world cup
|total
|Ghana
|—
|Greece
|olive oil consumption
|per capita
|Greenland
|personal space
|pop per sq mi
|Grenada
|olympic medals
|per capita
|Guatemala
|—
|Guinea-Bissau
|—
|Guyana
|—
|Haiti
|—
|Honduras
|homocide
|rate
|Hong Kong
|high IQ
|avg
|Hungary
|canoeing
|total and total
|Iceland
|penetrating the internet
|per cent
|India
|movies and low prices
|total
|Indonesia
|volcanoes
|total
|Iran
|brain drain
|total
|Iraq
|not safe for journalists
|total
|Ireland
|quality of life
|score
|Israel
|r&d
|% of gdp
|Italy
|UEFA competitions
|total
|Jamaica
|—
|Japan
|robots
|per 10,000 manufactoring workers
|Jordan
|large falafel balls
|total
|Kazakhstan
|uranium
|total
|Kenya
|flowers
|total
|Kiribati
|—
|Kuwait
|highest valued currency
|exchange rate
|Kyrgyzstan
|walnut forests
|total
|Laos
|solar energy
|per capita
|Latvia
|eco-friendly
|index
|Lebanon
|—
|Lesotho
|mortality
|rate
|Liberia
|—
|Libya
|heat
|avg
|Liechtenstein
|teachers
|per capita
|Lithuania
|—
|Luxembourg
|generosity
|per capita
|Macedonia
|—
|Madagascar
|lemurs
|total
|Malawi
|malawisaurus
|Malaysia
|caves
|total
|Maldives
|—
|Mali
|kulicoro firefinches
|endemic
|Malta
|—
|Marshall Islands
|—
|Mauritania
|—
|Mauritius
|—
|Mexico
|getting struck by lightning, cartels and boxing
|total and total
|Moldova
|alcohol consumption
|per capita
|Monaco
|—
|Mongolia
|velociraptor bones
|Montenegro
|—
|Morocco
|couscous
|none
|Mozambique
|—
|Myanmar
|speaking burmese
|total
|Namibia
|wealth inequality
|wealth gini
|Nepal
|not killing themselves
|per 100,000 people per year
|Netherlands
|tall people
|avg male and female height
|New Zealand
|sheep and rugby
|totaland total
|Nicaragua
|—
|Niger
|making babies
|births per woman
|Nigeria
|yams
|total
|North Korea
|censorship
|index
|Norway
|democracy
|index
|Oman
|—
|Pacific
|white shark cafe
|Pakistan
|field hockey
|total
|Palau
|swimming with jellyfish
|Palestinian Territory
|not having cancer
|per 100,000 people per year
|Panama
|defenselessness
|total
|Papua New Guinea
|linguistic diversity
|index
|Paraguay
|drinking tea
|per capita
|Peru
|sandboarding
|Philippines
|social media
|per cent
|Poland
|kielbasa
|subjective
|Portugal
|graduating high school
|rate
|Puerto Rico
|—
|Qatar
|GDP
|per capita
|Romania
|download speed
|Russia
|raspberries and nuclear warheads
|total
|Rwanda
|women in parliament
|% of seats held
|San Marino
|—
|Sao Tome and Principe
|—
|Saudi Arabia
|oil
|total reserves
|Senegal
|—
|Serbia
|water polo
|Seychelles
|—
|Sierra Leone
|—
|Singapore
|science
|total
|Slovakia
|making cars
|per capita
|Slovenia
|casinos
|per 1,000 inhabitants
|Solomon Islands
|—
|Somalia
|pirates
|total
|South Africa
|ostrich
|total
|South Korea
|workaholics
|hrs per year per person
|South Sudan
|inflation
|rate
|Spain
|organ donation
|rate
|Sri Lanka
|cinnamon
|Sudan
|—
|Suriname
|forests
|per cent
|Swaziland
|—
|Sweden
|atheism
|total
|Switzerland
|employment
|rate
|Syria
|—
|Taiwan
|—
|Tajikistan
|—
|Tanzania
|national parks and wildlife
|Thailand
|rice exports
|Timor-Leste
|—
|Togo
|bad driving
|road death per 100,000 cars
|Tonga
|—
|Trinidad and Tobago
|—
|Tunisia
|gun control
|per capita
|Turkey
|apricots
|total
|Turkmenistan
|corruption
|index
|Uganda
|young people
|median age
|Ukraine
|population control
|per cent
|United Arab Emirates
|prevalence of men
|sex ratio (total)
|United Kingdom
|fascist movements
|total
|Uruguay
|eating beef
|USA
|falling off beds and chairs, getting killed by lawnmowers, nobel laureates and eating hot dogs
|total
|Uzbekistan
|being double landlocked
|total
|Vanuatu
|—
|Vatican City
|—
|Venezuela
|miss universe
|total
|Vietnam
|economic growth
|index
|Western Australia (ocean)
|deadly shark attacks
|total
|Western Sahara
|—
|Yemen
|gender gap
|index
|Zambia
|rhodesian giraffe
|index
|Zimbabwe
|commercial bank prime lending rate
|total
