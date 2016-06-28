A NASA spacecraft is about to explore Jupiter like never before -- here's what scientists fear the most

On July 4, NASA’s Juno spacecraft will end its nearly 5-year-long trip through space — destination: Jupiter. The largest planet in our Solar System has many secrets that NASA hopes to uncover with Juno over the next year. The mission, however, is a dagnerous one — and the most dangerous part is coming fast.
Video courtesy of NASA
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.