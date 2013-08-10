10 Things That Could Go Horribly Wrong In China

REUTERS/China Daily Fellow workers, a firefighter and doctors work together to cut steel bars which were pierced through a worker’s body during an operation at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 12, 2012.

The world has watched in awe for three decadesas China emerged from obscurity to become the second largest economy in the world.

However, an economy that is so large and growing so quickly is inherently fragile.

The tiniest catalyst could trigger wars, bring down the government, or launch protectionist policies that could send shockwaves through the global economy.

We can think of at least 10 very realistic, destabilizing risks facing China right now.

