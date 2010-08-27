Can Bernanke Say Anything Today That Will Upset The Market?

Given the mega-hype over Ben Bernanke‘s Jackson Hole speech today (10:00 AM ET), you might be tempted to wonder: How on earth can he live up to expectations?



After all, there’s nothing he can do to conjure up good news about the economy, and given teh nature of these speeches, he’s obviously not going to announce some huge new policy shift at the Fed. So, it’s bound to disappoint, right?

Maybe.

But just for a mental exercise, you should ask: How could anything he says be a flop? Presumably, everyone has asked the first question, and concluded that the speech will flop, which means that it can’t really flop.

Or maybe it can, but at least be open to the alternative.

