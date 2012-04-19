Here's What The Logos Of Disney, Pinterest And Others Look Like In Hebrew

Photo: Disney (Hebrew version) by Daniela Geigner

What would famous corporate logos look like if they were rendered entirely in Hebrew lettering?There’s a difference between typography and the actual letters used in a logo, and that difference was beautifully illustrated in a recent assignment set by the typographer Oded Ezer in his advanced typography class at the Holon Institute of Technology, Visual Communication Department, in Israel.



He asked students to recast well-known English language logos in Hebrew lettering. The results they came up with are oddly delightful. Some, like IBM, remain familiar. Disney’s, shown here, looks completely foreign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.