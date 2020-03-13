80% of COVID-19 patients experience 'mild' symptoms — but that likely still involves a fever and cough

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images A passenger receives a temperature check before boarding a flight in Tokyo, Japan, on January 21, 2020.

Just over 80% of coronavirus cases are “mild,” according to an analysis from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. But that doesn’t mean patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have it easy.

“COVID-19 causes more severe disease than seasonal influenza,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, said in a briefing last week.

Case studies conducted so far of patients with mild COVID-19 show most come down with a fever and dry cough. They may also experience fatigue and muscle aches. (A small percentage have abdominal pain and diarrhoea a day before the fever begins.)

On average, a patient’s symptoms start around five days after exposure to the virus. Nearly 98% develop symptoms within 11.5 days, though about 1% start showing symptoms after 14 days. Within a few days of symptoms appearing, those infected may experience shortness of breath. Many have headaches. About 40% of patients’ lungs begin to produce fluid.

The disease’s symptoms are more severe for those with preexisting conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Here’s what characterises a mild case of COVID-19.

The severity of COVID-19 cases is a spectrum. Cases are categorised as “asymptomatic,” “mild,” “severe,” or “critical.” “Mild” refers to patients that don’t need to be hospitalized.

AP Photo/John Minchillo A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, New York.

Patients with severe cases are more likely to have shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and fluid in their lungs. Usually, they will require care from a medical professional.

Mild cases can develop into severe cases if the viral infections in patients’ respiratory tracts worsen.

Critical cases will need medical care from a hospital, often in the ICU. These patients can exhibit respiratory failure, septic shock, and organ failure.

Fever presents in 99% of COVID-19 patients, according to a study of nearly 140 patients at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University. So almost all mild cases involve a high temperature.

Mohammad Ismail/Reuters An Afghan health worker in protective gear checks the temperature of a man during Afghan president Ashraf Ghani’s inauguration, ain Kabul, Afghanistan on March 9, 2020.

The fever is usually the first symptom to arrive, the research found. An increase in body temperature is a sign the immune system is fighting an infection.

Bacteria and viruses survive well in normal body temperatures of around 98.7 degrees Fahrenheit, so a mild fever of around 100.4 degrees (and a more severe fever of 103 degrees) is a way to fight off pathogens.

A cough occurs in between 80% and 60% of COVID-19 patients, arriving in tandem with a fever at the onset of the disease. It’s usually a dry cough.

Jojo Photos/Shutterstock A man coughs into his elbow.

The study from Wuhan University found that a dry cough occurred in 60% of patients.

However, a study of 191 COVID-19 patients by doctors at two hospitals in Wuhan, China, found that 80% of patients had coughs.

In addition, about 40% of patients began to get “sputum” in their lungs, a mixture of saliva and mucus, within a few days.

About one-third of patients also experience dyspnea, or shortness of breath, according to the study.

About 40% of coronavirus patients experience extreme fatigue.

Associated Press Medical staff prepare beds at a temporary hospital in an exhibition centre in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 5, 2020.

Because the coronavirus affects multiple bodily systems – the upper and lower respiratory tracts and immune system – the body gets tired and achy. Myalgia, or muscle pain, was present in 35% of cases studied.

Less common symptoms include gastrointestinal issues. In some cases, patients have reported vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, but these issues do not seem to be common.

Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP A medical staff member holds a kit for the test for coronavirus outside an emergency structure set up to ease procedures outside the hospital of Brescia, Italy, March 10, 2020.

Gastrointestinal symptoms – though rare – usually develop early in the disease’s progression.

One patient with abdominal symptoms was initially placed in a surgical ward in a hospital in China because doctors didn’t suspect COVID-19. The patient then transmitted the virus to at least 10 healthcare workers and four other patients.

Patients with preexisting conditions are more likely to develop more severe cases.

P. Ravikumar/Reuters Medical staff with protective clothing work inside a ward specialised in receiving potential coronavirus patients, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, January 29, 2020.

Patients already diagnosed with heart disease who contracted COVID-19 had a death rate of more than 10%. Diabetes was the preexisting condition with the second-highest fatality rate of 7%.

Patients with the most commonly reported preexisting condition, hypertension (high blood pressure), had a death rate of 6%. Coronavirus patients with cancer had a similar death rate, according to case studies.

According to early studies, 1.2% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, which means those patients experience no symptoms at all. However, they may still spread the virus.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters Healthcare workers prepare a drive-thru coronavirus testing station run by the state health department, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020.

The report from the Chinese CDC found that 1.2% of patients are asymptomatic. (That’s counted separately from the 80% who have mild cases.) A higher portion of asymptomatic cases was found on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where 380 of the 691 people tested positive but showed no symptoms.

That means the real number of asymptomatic patients could be higher, since patients who don’t realise they’re sick don’t seek testing or medical care.

If you suspect you have the coronavirus, call your doctor before leaving the house.

Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Kaylen Smith demonstrates how to don the protective gear that must be worn when dealing with patients with an infectious disease as Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston prepares for coronavirus patients, February 27, 2020.

The World Health Organisation officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday. The virus has spread to more than 110 countries.

