Look How Much Richer You Would Be If You Bought Company Stock Instead Of Products

Whether it’s the latest iGadget or a hot new car, as consumers, we’re always scrambling for dibs on the “next big thing” in stores.
But what if we put that money toward stock in the companies behind our favourite products instead?
That’s a question recently explored by the Online Trading Academy.
With the benefit of hindsight, their team has taken a look back in time to see what might have happened if we’d ditched the supermarket and invested in the stock market.
In 1990, Apple peddled the Macintosh Classic for $1,500. That much cash in Apple stock would have earned you $98,606 today.
In 1986, the revolutionary Microsoft Windows 2.0 sold for $100. But if you'd put the money directly into company stock instead, today you'd have $11,480.
In 1985, if you chose to invest $200 in Best Buy Stock, instead of splurging on a Sony Walkman for the same price, you would have $36,343 today.
40 years ago, you could have dropped $460 on an IBM personal typewriter. But you would have made $38,113 if you'd invested that cash in IBM stock instead.
In 1984, a high-end riding lawn mower from Home Depot would have set you back $2,595. A better idea would have been to put that money in stocks and walk away with $699,199 today.
In 1968, if you stuck with your old fridge in lieu of a $500 GE refrigerator and invested that money in stock instead, you would have $47,763 today.
Walmart charged $15.95 for a toaster in 1972. With that cash in Walmart stock instead, you would have earned $30,403 today.
In 1982, you could have ruled the roads in a $6,572 Ford Mustang. A savvier spender would have put that money into Ford itself, and walked away with $314,433 today.
You couldn't keep Nike Air Jordan's on shelves back in the late '80s. But if you saved that $65 and put it in Nike stock instead, you'd have $9,789 to show for it today.
If you'd had the forethought to invest your annual coffee money ($520) in Starbucks stock in 1992, you'd have enough to buy a franchise of your own: $46,934.
In 1970, you could have fed Big Macs to a family of four for $2.20. If only you'd put that money in McDonald's stock instead, you'd have a cool $1,116 today.
