VIDEO: The Surprising Real Jobs Of Superheroes, Zombies And Other Comic Con Fans

Costumes are everywhere you look at New York Comic Con (NYCC). Over the course of four days in October, thousands of people descend on the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan dressed as their favourite television, film, comic, video game costumes, and more.

If you’re not familiar with the event, you’re probably wondering who dresses up in cosplay — short for costume play — and attends the convention.

We asked costumed attendees on the showroom floor what they did for a living. It’s not just students dressing up and going to the Con. NYCC was filled with martial arts teachers, artists, accountants, and one guy who couldn’t tell us what he did.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Kamelia Angelova. Originally published in October 2013.



