Here's The Insanely Long List Of Things Comcast Would Own After Buying Time Warner Cable

David Moir/Bravo Padma Lakshmi on ‘Top Chef,’ one of Bravo’s top shows.

Comcast announced plans to acquire Time Warner Cable for $45 billion today, which would produce an absolutely massive company if approved.

In addition to being the largest cable provider in the U.S. with 23 million subscribers, Comcast owns a huge number of media and entertainment properties, especially since it completely acquired NBC Universal from GE in 2011.

Time Warner Cable is the second-largest cable provider in the U.S. and has a few media properties, though since 2009 it has been distinct from the major media company Time Warner Inc.

For a complete list of everything Comcast owns now, we turn to Columbia Journalism Review‘s excellent Who Owns What resource.

Here’s everything Comcast currently owns:

NBCUniversal

Television

NBC Television Network

NBC Entertainment

NBC News

NBC Sport Group

Universal Television (UTV)

Universal Cable Productions

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution

NBCUniversal International Television Distribution

NBC Local Media Division

NBC New York (WNBC)

NBC Los Angeles (KNBC)

NBC Chicago (WMAQ)

NBC Philadelphia (WCAU)

NBC Bay Area (KNTV)

NBC Dallas/Fort Worth (KXAS)

NBC Washington (WRC)

NBC Miami (WTVJ)

NBC San Diego (KNSD)

NBC Connecticut (WVIT)

NBC Everywhere

LX TV

Skycastle Entertainment

Telemundo

KVEA (Los Angeles)

WNJU (New York)

WSCV (Miami)

KTMD (Houston)

WSNS (Chicago)

KXTX (Dallas/Fort Worth)

KVDA (San Antonio)

KSTS (San Francisco/San Jose)

KTAZ (Phoenix)

KNSO (Fresno)

KDEN (Denver)

KBLR (Las Vegas)

WNEU (Boston/Merrimack)

KHRR (Tucson)

WKAQ (Puerto Rico)

KWHY (Los Angeles) (Independent)

Television Channels

Bravo

Chiller

CNBC

CNBC World

Comcast Charter Sports Southeast

Comcast Sports Group

Comcast SportsNet Bay Area

Comcast SportsNet California

Comcast SportsNet Chicago

Comcast SportsNet Houston

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic

Comcast SportsNet New England

Comcast SportsNet Northwest

Comcast SportsNet Philadelhpia

SNY

The Mtn.-Mountain West Sports Network

CSS

Comcast Sports Southwest

New England Cable News (Manages)

NBC Sports Network

The Comcast Network

E! Entertainment Television

G4

Golf Channel

MSNBC

mun2

Oxygen Media

Cloo

Sprout

The Style Network

Syfy

Universal HD

USA Network

The Weather Channel Companies

Syfy Universal (Universal Networks International)

Diva Universal (Universal Networks International)

Studio Universal (Universal Networks International)

Universal Channel (Universal Networks International)

13th Street Universal (Universal Networks International)

Movies 24 (Universal Networks International)

Hallmark Channel (non-U.S.) (Universal Networks International)

KidsCo (Interest) (Universal Networks International)

Film

Universal Pictures

Focus Features

Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Parks and Resorts

Universal Parks and Resorts

Digital Media

DailyCandy

Fandango

Hulu (32%)

iVillage

NBC.com

CNBC Digital

Plaxo

Communications

XFINITY TV

XFINITY Internet

XFINITY Voice

Sports Management

Comcast-Spectator

Philadelphia Flyers

Wells Fargo Center

Global Spectrum (Public Assembly Management)

Ovations Food Services

Front Row Marketing Services

Paciolan

New Era Tickets (ComcastTIX)

Flyers Skate Zone

Other

Comcast Ventures, which is invested in numerous companies.



And now onto Time Warner Cable:

Local channels

Time Warner Cable News

Regional Sports Networks

Metro Sports

Time Warner Cable Sports

Time Warner Cable SportsNet

Time Warner Cable Deportes

TWC Sports 32

SNY

Other

Adelphia — cable television company in PA

NaviSite — cloud and hosting services company

Insight Communications — cable operator

DukeNet Communications — Fibre optic network

Time Warner Cable Internet

Time Warner Cable Media (advertising)

Here are all of the cable regions Comcast will now acquire:

West Coast

California – Barstow, Desert Cities, Los Angeles, (north) San Diego, San Bernardino

Hawaii (Operating as Oceanic Time Warner Cable)

Midwest

Kansas – Kansas City Missouri – Kansas City Nebraska Ohio – Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Findlay/Lima, and Youngstown Kentucky – Lexington, Louisville, Northern Kentucky, Ashland Pennsylvania – Erie County, Sharon Wisconsin – Green Bay and Milwaukee

Northeast

Maine New Hampshire – Berlin, Keene Massachusetts – Athol, Pittsfield

Upstate New York

New York Cluster

New Jersey – Bergen County, Hudson County

New York – New York City (Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, most of western Brooklyn), Mount Vernon (Westchester County, rest of county is Cablevision)

The Carolinas Cluster

North Carolina – Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, and Wilmington South Carolina – Columbia, Sumter, Florence, Summerville, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach.

Texas Cluster

Texas – Arlington, Austin, Beaumont/Port Arthur, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Harlingen, Killeen/Temple, Laredo, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Waco, and Wichita Falls

National

Alabama – Dothan, Enterprise Arizona – Yuma California – El Centro Colorado – Gunnison, Telluride Idaho – Coeur d’Alene, Moscow Indiana – Terre Haute Virginia Washington – Pullman

