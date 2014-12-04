Here's What A Bunch Of College Students Really Think About Yik Yak, An Anonymous Gossip App

Yik Yak, the anonymous gossip app that lets you post anything you want without revealing your identity, has been on the scene for about 6 months.

It all started in high schools around the Northeast, where it was sporadically banned as it provoked bullying within campus hallways.

We have written a bunch about Yik Yak in the past, always focusing on how popular it is at colleges and high schools because of the fact that when you post on the app, only people within 2 miles can read what you write.

The Daily Dot’s Taylor Hatmaker spoke to a handful of college-aged students to see what they really thought of Yik Yak.

Here’s what a few of them said:

From the outside looking in as someone who doesn’t Yik Yak, it seems like a combination of an anonymous Twitter and Tinder. Like a really short amount of entertainment if you’re not around a bunch of people. From what I’ve heard, people use it to say vulgar or mean things because they are anonymous and have a bigger audience, unlike Twitter where I get to pick and choose what I read. –Anonymous, 20, University of Kentucky

Another wrote:

It’s definitely growing to be a perfect way to round people up for events & inform people… sort of a troll’s paradise since it’s all anonymous, but you can filter that on your own/combat it with snarky remarks. It’s disconcerting how much hate speech I see on it. I’ve seen a lot of racist, homophobic, and simply degrading comments. People seem to love the idea of hiding behind their anonymity, it’s interesting and very frustrating to see how some people manipulate/use it for ill will. There’s a lot of sorority/fraternity bullshit. – Sarah, 20, University of Alabama at Birmingham

You can read all of the responses on the Daily Dot.

