Here's What Cocaine Does To The Human Body

Last week Wall Street found that it had another cocaine fuelled scandal on its hands, when an investment bankers ex-wife accused her husband of intense drug abuse.

Less than a week later, a banker in Hong Kong was arrested as a suspect in the murder of two prostitutes. Police found a small amount of cocaine in his home.

This isn’t necessarily every day stuff, but it wasn’t a terrible shock either. Cocaine has been an elicit way for bankers to keep up with clients, parties and long hours for decades.

That has its consequences, though.

Cocaine can harm a number of parts of the human body, from your nasal passages to your sexual stamina. No small thing.

This story first appeared on Business Insider in September 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.