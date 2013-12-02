What Clive Palmer Will Talk About In His Maiden Speech To Parliament This Afternoon

Getty / Stefan Postles

Mining magnate and freshly minted Sunshine Coast MP Clive Palmer is scheduled to deliver his maiden speech to Federal Parliament today.

The Member for Fairfax told the ABC he will set the agenda for his Palmer United Party (PUP) around 5pm.

“In that speech I’ll try to highlight the fact that one of the most important things for Fairfax is upgrading the Maroochy Airport to international status,” he said.

“That’s my goal if we can achieve that in the next two or three years – that’ll make a big difference for people.

“One of the problems we’ve got is there’s not enough construction industry going on.”

Mr Palmer said he also plans to thank his family for their support and chat about the fact he’ll soon be a new father.

He has hinted since being elected that he’ll table “a certain amount of evidence” that could disgrace his bitter enemy, Queensland Premier Campbell Newman.

The Newman Government refused Mr Palmer’s bid to build a railway out of the Galilee Basin.

Mr Newman says Mr Palmer doesn’t have any dirt on him and told News Ltd that it was time “this sad, sick political joke, the Palmer United Party (PUP), is exposed for what it is”.

