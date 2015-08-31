These are the cities you'll be stuck in traffic in the longest

If you live in the Washington D.C. area, you already know that rush-hour traffic is a disaster.

Now the folks at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and INRIX confirm that with their 2015 Urban Mobility Scorecard. They found that D.C. drivers spend an extra 82 hours (basically two workweeks!) a year sitting behind the wheel, going nowhere, which is almost double the national average of 42 hours of annual delays.

The Washington metropolitan area tops the “worst traffic” list of very large urban areas:

But that doesn’t mean commuting in the rest of these areas is much better. You probably don’t feel bad for Beltway drivers if you live in LA, which has the dubious distinction of having six of the top 10 worst gridlocked roads in the country (two others are in New York, two more in Chicago).

Bad traffic isn’t limited to the largest of cities either. Despite its smaller population, San Jose beats out all but the top four “very large” areas.

It is still pretty rough in medium sized cities.

The smallest of urban areas don’t have it as bad, but still, an average of 30 extra hours not going anywhere a year isn’t fun.

So if you can, take the subway — you still hit delays, but at least you can read. Or ride a bike.

