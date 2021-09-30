Search

Photos show how Cinderella Castle has been changed for Disney World’s 50th anniversary

Amanda Krause
A close-up view of the 50th anniversary decorations on Disney World's Cinderella Castle.
You can see the garland-type decoration next to the ’50’ sign. Amanda Krause/Insider
  • Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year starting on October 1.
  • In honor of the occasion, Cinderella Castle has received a magical makeover.
  • Photos show the theme-park landmark’s new colors, banners, and celebratory decorations.
Cinderella Castle is a Disney World landmark that’s been at the center of Magic Kingdom since its opening day in 1971.
Cinderella Castle at Disney World in 1971.
A view of Cinderella Castle at Disney World in 1971. Ray Fisher/Getty Images
It was constructed over the course of 18 months in 1970, and was made from materials like concrete, steel, plaster, cement, and fiberglass.

To this day, the castle stands as the tallest structure in Magic Kingdom, reaching 189 feet (57.61m), according to Disney.

The castle is typically painted with a gray hue and topped with dark-blue spires. There are also often flags surrounding the landmark.
Cinderella castle 1995
Cinderella Castle has often looked like this since Magic Kingdom first opened. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
Of course, it’s been decorated and enhanced over the years, especially for anniversaries and the debut of new attractions.
But in honor of the theme park’s 50th anniversary celebration, Disney gave the towering building a magical makeover.
Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom in August 2021.
Cinderella Castle stands decorated with 50th anniversary materials in August 2021. Amanda Krause/Insider
Disney World announced the makeover in February 2020, and work was complete by July 2021.
Most of the building has been painted a baby-pink shade, and its turrets are now a more vibrant blue.
There’s also a light-blue crisscross pattern across two facades in front, an iridescent “50” plaque hanging in the center, and four rows of blue-and-white pearl garland.
Gold swirls have been added to some turrets, while others have been painted entirely with the metallic shade.
A close-up shot of Cinderella Castle at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
The blue and gold shades make the castle much more vibrant. Amanda Krause/Insider
There are also new banners printed with lion and crown images that match the castle’s latest color scheme.
Some of the castle’s exterior has been decorated with blue-and-gold banners.
A close-up shot of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.
The banners are held up with giant blue gems encased in gold. Amanda Krause/Insider
Rather than being made from fabric, the banners are seemingly made with an immovable material like plaster or fiberglass.
The castle’s new pink paint and gold trim are best seen from the back.
The back of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom in August 2021.
Cinderella Castle looks stunning at every angle after its latest makeover. Amanda Krause/Insider
To get there, you can either walk through the castle or around it.
When it gets dark out, Cinderella Castle will be cast in an “EARidescent” sparkle.
Cinderella castle 50th anniversary makeover
Disney World shared these renderings to show how the castle will change at night. Disney Parks
According to a February post on the Disney Parks Blog, the sparkle is meant to represent pixie dust.
