Photos show how Cinderella Castle has been changed for Disney World’s 50th anniversary

- Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year starting on October 1.
- In honor of the occasion, Cinderella Castle has received a magical makeover.
- Photos show the theme-park landmark’s new colors, banners, and celebratory decorations.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Cinderella Castle is a Disney World landmark that’s been at the center of Magic Kingdom since its opening day in 1971.
It was constructed over the course of 18 months in 1970, and was made from materials like concrete, steel, plaster, cement, and fiberglass.
To this day, the castle stands as the tallest structure in Magic Kingdom, reaching 189 feet (57.61m), according to Disney.
The castle is typically painted with a gray hue and topped with dark-blue spires. There are also often flags surrounding the landmark.
Of course, it’s been decorated and enhanced over the years, especially for anniversaries and the debut of new attractions.
But in honor of the theme park’s 50th anniversary celebration, Disney gave the towering building a magical makeover.
Disney World announced the makeover in February 2020, and work was complete by July 2021.
Most of the building has been painted a baby-pink shade, and its turrets are now a more vibrant blue.
There’s also a light-blue crisscross pattern across two facades in front, an iridescent “50” plaque hanging in the center, and four rows of blue-and-white pearl garland.
Gold swirls have been added to some turrets, while others have been painted entirely with the metallic shade.
There are also new banners printed with lion and crown images that match the castle’s latest color scheme.
Some of the castle’s exterior has been decorated with blue-and-gold banners.
Rather than being made from fabric, the banners are seemingly made with an immovable material like plaster or fiberglass.
The castle’s new pink paint and gold trim are best seen from the back.
To get there, you can either walk through the castle or around it.
When it gets dark out, Cinderella Castle will be cast in an “EARidescent” sparkle.
According to a February post on the Disney Parks Blog, the sparkle is meant to represent pixie dust.