Photos show how Cinderella Castle has been changed for Disney World’s 50th anniversary

Cinderella Castle is a Disney World landmark that’s been at the center of Magic Kingdom since its opening day in 1971. A view of Cinderella Castle at Disney World in 1971. Ray Fisher/Getty Images It was constructed over the course of 18 months in 1970 , and was made from materials like concrete, steel, plaster, cement, and fiberglass. To this day, the castle stands as the tallest structure in Magic Kingdom, reaching 189 feet (57.61m), according to Disney.

The castle is typically painted with a gray hue and topped with dark-blue spires. There are also often flags surrounding the landmark. Cinderella Castle has often looked like this since Magic Kingdom first opened. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images Of course, it’s been decorated and enhanced over the years , especially for anniversaries and the debut of new attractions.

But in honor of the theme park’s 50th anniversary celebration, Disney gave the towering building a magical makeover. Cinderella Castle stands decorated with 50th anniversary materials in August 2021. Amanda Krause/Insider Disney World announced the makeover in February 2020, and work was complete by July 2021

Most of the building has been painted a baby-pink shade, and its turrets are now a more vibrant blue. You can see the garland-type decoration next to the ’50’ sign. Amanda Krause/Insider There’s also a light-blue crisscross pattern across two facades in front, an iridescent “50” plaque hanging in the center, and four rows of blue-and-white pearl garland.

Gold swirls have been added to some turrets, while others have been painted entirely with the metallic shade. The blue and gold shades make the castle much more vibrant. Amanda Krause/Insider There are also new banners printed with lion and crown images that match the castle’s latest color scheme.

Some of the castle’s exterior has been decorated with blue-and-gold banners. The banners are held up with giant blue gems encased in gold. Amanda Krause/Insider Rather than being made from fabric, the banners are seemingly made with an immovable material like plaster or fiberglass.

The castle’s new pink paint and gold trim are best seen from the back. Cinderella Castle looks stunning at every angle after its latest makeover. Amanda Krause/Insider To get there, you can either walk through the castle or around it.