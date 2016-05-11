This photographer managed to make China -- a country with nearly 1.4 billion people -- look completely empty

Over a period of six months, photographer Bence Bakonyi ventured from his home in Hungary and travelled throughout China by himself, documenting the cities and landscapes he saw along the way.

While China’s population exceeds 1 billion, you would never guess that just by looking at Bakonyi’s photos. Since the ever-present launguage barrier made him aim his camera at the environment instead of the people, the resulting images are hauntingly stark and empty.

“I didn’t speak Chinese, so I wanted to show China without people,” he told Business Insider.

China has a fast-growing population, so making the country look completely empty might seem like an impossible task. Yet Bakonyi managed to do just that, even without the use of Photoshop or image manipulation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.