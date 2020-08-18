6 chefs reveal their favourite doughnuts to order at Dunkin'

Yelp/Peppy W. Some chefs really enjoy the classic doughnuts at Dunkin’.

Insider asked six chefs about their favourite doughnuts to order at Dunkin’.

The chefs said they like a variety of sweets from the popular chain, including its jelly-filled Munchkins and French crullers.

Some chefs told Insider they love the chain’s staple menu items, like Dunkin’s Classic Glazed and Boston Kreme.

One of the most popular chains in the United States, Dunkin’ is known for its coffee and, of course, its doughnuts.

To figure out which of the company’s sweets are especially worth ordering, Insider asked six culinary pros about their favourite menu items.

Here are the best doughnuts to order at Dunkin’, according to chefs.

One chef loves Dunkin’s glazed blueberry doughnut.

Yelp/Sandra L. The doughnut has a cake-like interior.

Even discerning pastry experts like Abby Swain, executive pastry chef of Temple Court in New York City, enjoy the fruity flavour of this popular cake doughnut.

“I prefer a yeast-risen doughnut, but I have a soft spot for that blueberry cake doughnut from Dunkin’,” Swain told Insider.

According to this chef, the Dunkin’ French cruller is one of the chain’s best offerings.

Yelp/ This chef loves its crispy exterior and cloud-like interior.

With a perfectly crispy exterior and a soft, cloud-like interior, the Dunkin’ French Cruller is a beloved (albeit sometimes hard-to-find) menu item.

“I truly believe that the French Cruller is a rare [delicacy] in the United States, and thus my most coveted dish at Dunkin’ doughnuts,” said Phoebe Schilla, head chef of Cozymeal in San Francisco, California.

“In my mind, that whorled ring of deep-fried pastry dough is perfectly shaped to catch extra drips and drizzles of icing. Next, the crisp exterior hides a tender, airy, eggy pastry inside that is different from any other doughnut,” she told Insider.

Plus, she said, it pairs perfectly with her typical Dunkin’ order – a coffee with one cream and one sugar.

The brand’s toasted-coconut doughnut has been a menu staple for quite some time.

Yelp/Gabie T. This variety is a Dunkin’ mainstay.

Founded in 1950 as a simple coffee and doughnut purveyor, Dunkin’ often calls its core group of 22 doughnut flavours its “classic” lineup, since these varieties typically date back to the brand’s earliest days.

And some of these classic offerings are still popular today, including the one that’s coated in a layer of toasted-coconut pieces.

Pastry blogger, chef, and cookbook author Jessie Sheehan told Insider that Dunkin’s toasted-coconut doughnut is her favourite.

Fans of filled doughnuts rave about Dunkin’s Boston Kreme for a reason.

Yelp/Donna R. The doughnut is filled with a custard-like cream.

This doughnut from Dunkin’ features a custard-like pudding filling and a top coat of dark-chocolate icing.

Kristine Antonian-Vilarosa, pastry chef of Cira in Chicago, Illinois, said this is her “all-time favourite doughnut” because it never disappoints in terms of flavour.

A well-executed glazed doughnut is always a crowd-pleaser, and Dunkin’s Classic Glazed is no exception.

Yelp/Samantha L. This chef likes the crispness of the doughnut’s glaze.

Unlike some other popular chains, Dunkin’ isn’t popularly known for its glazed doughnuts, but many loyal customers value the chain’s simple and tasty execution of the classic treat.

“Dunkin’ doughnuts was the gold standard for me as a child. The crispiness of the classic glazed doughnut [was] the best for me,” Ryan McCaskey, chef of Acadia in Chicago, Illinois, told Insider.

There’s something irresistible about bite-sized snacks, as proven by Dunkin’s Munchkins.

Yelp/ This chef likes the chocolate-cake and jelly-filled Munchkins best.

There’s a reason Dunkin’ is famous for its sweet doughnut holes, which are known as Munchkins.

“Hands down, if you’re going to Dunkin’, you have to get a box of Munchkins. They are one of America’s greatest treasures,” Tracy Wilk, lead recreational chef of the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, told Insider.

Wilk said her favourites are the chocolate-cake and jelly-filled Munchkins.

