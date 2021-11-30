Charli XCX wore a gown with a daring cutout days after laughing off a major wardrobe malfunction

Charli XCX at the Fashion Awards in London, England, on Monday. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Charli XCX attended the 2021 Fashion Awards in a Tommy Hilfiger gown that had a daring cutout.

She wore the bold dress just days after a major wardrobe malfunction during the ARIA Awards.

The musician posted a video online that showed her dress breaking while she was wearing it.

Charli XCX isn’t letting a recent wardrobe malfunction get in the way of her daring style.

The singer attended the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, on Monday night, and dazzled on the red carpet. She wore a black gown covered in sequins designed by Tommy Hilfiger and styled by Chris Horan.

It had a single strap across one shoulder, a cutout across its bodice, a short train, and a long slit that reached her thigh. To complete the look, the musician wore long sparkling earrings, silver rings, and strappy black heels.

Charli XCX at the Fashion Awards in London, England, on Monday. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Of course, Charli XCX looked stunning in the gown, but it’s arguably even more impressive that she wore it just days after a different dress broke while she was wearing it.

The Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards took place on Wednesday, and Charli XCX announced one of the winners virtually. Because she participated from home, she was able to pre-record her segment.

But days after the show, she shared one video from a failed attempt. After congratulating Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi for a win, she waved to the camera to say goodbye. As she put her arm down, the strap of her black dress broke and accidentally revealed half her chest.

The musician immediately started laughing, and quickly pulled her dress back up.

The clip has been viewed more than a million times on TikTok, and it’s gotten more than 547,000 likes on Instagram.

And most importantly, it seemingly hasn’t intimidated her from wearing the bold fashion she’s known to rock on red carpets.