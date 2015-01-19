Pictures Show How Central Park Has Drastically Changed Since The 1980s

Central Park was a dangerous place in the 1980s.

The park was covered in garbage and graffiti, the meadows were barren dust-bowls, the playground equipment and benches were in decay, and the one-hundred-year-old infrastructure was crumbling.

In fact, many thought it was lawless ruin — and avoided it at all costs.

In efforts to make the park a safe place again, a Central Park Conservancy was formed. In 1980, the Conservancy began to enact a ‘master plan’ that would lead to the gradual reestablishment of the park.

The Central Park Conservancy has since raised over $US700 million toward the restoration of the park, and it will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year.

