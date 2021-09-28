What 32 celebrity couples wore for their first red-carpet appearances together

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith embodied ’90s style at the “Devil in a Blue Dress” premiere. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in Beverly Hills, California, on September 22, 1995. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images Jada looked stunning in a long blue skirt and a matching bralette with straps that crisscrossed over her stomach. She also wore silver sandals, a choker necklace, and tiny sunglasses. Will, on the other hand, wore a gray suit with white stripes, a white shirt, and patchwork shoes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. coordinated in leather for the MTV Movie Awards in 2000. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar in Culver City, California, on June 3, 2000. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images Prinze Jr. wore an all-black ensemble that included a leather blazer, standard T-shirt, trousers, and shiny dress shoes. Gellar seemingly channeled her “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” character in a blue halter top, leather pants, and sandals.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford confirmed their relationship at the 2002 premiere of “K-19: The Widowmaker.” Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford in Westwood, California, on July 15, 2002. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Flockhart wore a white tank top, ankle-length skirt, and matching sandals, while Ford wore a traditional suit with a blue button-up shirt.

A few months later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked together at the “Maid in Manhattan” premiere. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the ‘Maid in Manhattan’ premiere on December 8, 2002. KMazur/Getty Images Lopez looked like a princess in a sleeveless blush gown with a layered, ruffled skirt. She also added a diamond necklace, drop earrings, and an updo hairstyle. Affleck chose a standard suit with a lavender satin tie.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended the MTV Video Music Awards together approximately three years after starting their relationship. Jay-Z and Beyoncé in Miami, Florida, on August 29, 2004. Peter Kramer/Getty Images Jay-Z showed off numerous fashion trends from the early aughts, including sunglasses with colored lenses, an oversized suit, a yellow striped tie, and a tan fedora. Beyoncé coordinated in a sparkling two-piece set. Her long-sleeved shirt had a V-shaped neckline and crystal embellishments on the sleeves and neckline, and her shorts were made from the same printed fabric. She also wore a curly hairstyle and strappy sandals.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen walked their first red carpet together at the 2008 Grammy Awards. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the Grammy Awards on February 10, 2008. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Legend opted for a black suit with a velvet vest and high-neck shirt underneath. Teigen, on the other hand, wore a shimmering gown with one short sleeve and a strap on the other side. In 2018, Teigen reflected on the look via Instagram, writing: “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade incorporated red into their outfits while attending the Summer Groove Benefit Dinner in 2010. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade in Hollywood, Florida, on July 17, 2010. Vallery Jean/Getty Images Union opted for a red, long-sleeved dress with a daring cutout across her chest. She also wore silver hoops and rosy makeup. Wade chose a mismatched suit with a cream jacket, white shirt, and gray pants, though he also included a red pocket square to match Union.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber looked elegant at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in West Hollywood, California, on February 27, 2011. Craig Barritt/Getty Their outfits were seemingly coordinated, with Gomez wearing a strapless red gown and Bieber wearing a red pocket square with his all-black ensemble. They also wore accessories that fell in line with their personal styles: Gomez wore red lipstick, and Bieber wore black sneakers. The couple reportedly broke up in March 2018.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West walked the red carpet together for the first time at the 2012 “Cruel Summer” premiere. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in Cannes, France, on May 23, 2012 George Pimentel/Getty Images Kanye went for a casual look, wearing a cream blazer and white shirt over light-washed jeans and velvet loafers. Kim took the opposite approach, sticking with her usual glam in a patterned minidress and black ankle-length boots.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds evoked old Hollywood glamour for their 2014 Met Gala appearance. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City for the Met Gala on May 5, 2014. Evan Agostini/AP Lively’s gown — designed by Gucci — was made from silk chiffon and rose-gold sequins. It had a plunging neckline, mermaid-style skirt, and chiffon scarves that extended into a long train behind her, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar . She completed the look with curled hair and red lipstick. Reynolds also looked classic in a velvet tuxedo, white shirt, and bow tie.

Russell Wilson and Ciara put personal touches on their coordinated red-carpet looks at the 2015 BET Awards. Russell Wilson and Ciara in Los Angeles for the BET Awards on June 28, 2015. Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images Wilson’s suit jacket was encrusted with black sequins that matched Ciara’s bedazzled gown from Wes Gordon. The football player also wore ripped jeans and dress shoes, while the musician chose gold sandals to match her daring dress.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton walked hand in hand at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in Beverly Hills, California, on February 28, 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The couple’s outfits were completely different. Stefani wore a red, semi-sheer gown covered in fabric that looked like flower petals. It was designed by Yanina Couture. Shelton chose a more casual look that included jeans, brown boots, a blazer, and a black button-down shirt.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell showed their casual styles at the 2016 Country Music Channel Awards. Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin in Brisbane, Australia, on March 10, 2016. El Pics/Getty Images Irwin chose a floral, long-sleeved minidress, see-through heels, and a braided hairstyle, while her now-husband opted for a navy blazer, white button-up shirt, jeans, and dress shoes.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington wore elegant ensembles to confirm their relationship at the 2016 Olivier Awards. Rosie Leslie and Kit Harrington April 3, 2016 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Leslie wore a black-and-silver dress with a strapless top and two-tiered skirt. She also paired it with a thin necklace and updo hairstyle. Harrington perfectly complemented his now-wife in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Scarlett Johansson looked stylish alongside Colin Jost at the 2018 “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Her reflective Erdem dress was strapless and covered in crystals and pearls. She also wore black sandals, a shiny choker, and a short curled hairstyle. Jost, on the other hand, went with a classic black suit, dress shoes, and a striped tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez attended their first Met Gala together in chic ensembles. Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez in New York City on May 1, 2017. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Though Rodriguez looked dapper in a navy tuxedo and black bow tie from Tom Ford, Lopez stole the show in her Valentino gown. The baby-blue dress was sleeveless with a semi-sheer, high-neck overlay that extended into a long train. Lopez also wore an updo hairstyle, carried a sparkling clutch, and wore Harry Winston jewels.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also looked fashionable together at the 2017 Met Gala – despite not officially being a couple yet. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in New York for the Met Gala on May 1, 2017. Karwai Tang/Getty Images Chopra’s trench-coat style dress — which had an off-the-shoulder sleeve, plunging neckline, and giant skirt — was custom-made for her by Ralph Lauren. Jonas also wore a unique Ralph Lauren ensemble that night: a patterned suit jacket over a white shirt and bow tie.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd opted for contrasting looks at the same event. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd in New York City on May 1, 2017. George Pimentel/Getty Images Gomez’s Coach dress was pink, sleeveless, and covered in lace and floral details. She also wore gold sandals, carried a small purse, and donned vibrant pink eye shadow. The Weeknd went with a more classic look that included a black suit, bow tie, and flower-shaped brooch.

“Stranger Things” stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer wore whimsical outfits to the 2017 Fashion Awards. Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer in London, England, on December 4, 2017. Matt Crossick – PA Images/Getty Images Heaton’s look included a yellow bomber jacket with embroidered flowers, while Dyer’s ensemble consisted of a maroon star-print dress and black sandals.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor both wore black to the 2017 TIME 100 Gala. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor in New York City on April 25, 2017. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Taylor chose an ankle-length dress with sheer patterned sleeves, and Paulson wore a longer gown with a lace bodice and a sheer, polka-dot print cape. They had previously attended the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards together, though the Time 100 Gala was the first place they walked the red carpet as a couple.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner wore edgy looks to the 2018 Met Gala. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Jenner’s Alexander Wang gown stood out thanks to its strapless top, daring cutout, velvet skirt, and zipper detailing. Scott wore the same designer, matching Jenner in an all-black ensemble with a leather belt and shoulder strap.

At the same event, Elon Musk and Grimes showed off their couple style for the first time. Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Whereas Musk’s outfit was pretty simple — he wore a white top and blazer with dress pants — Grimes’ ensemble was much more detailed. She wore a strapless dress with a white bodice, a black high-low skirt, semi-sheer gloves, and platform boots. The musician also wore a silver necklace that looked like the Tesla logo.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith chose unique colors for their 2019 red-carpet debut. Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith in California on November 14, 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jackson looked dapper in a green suit with a matching vest underneath, and Turner-Smith dazzled in a sleeveless blue dress with a crimped overlay. She also wore a shining black choker necklace and black sandals.

At the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Keanu Reeves walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves in Los Angeles, California, on November 02, 2019. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA Grant dazzled in a sleeveless blue gown with sparkling bands across its bodice, and Reeves wore an all-black suit with a vest and tie.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore completely different outfits for the 2020 American Music Awards. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles, California, on November 22, 2020. ABC/Getty Images Fox chose a $US600 ($AU823) green miniskirt and matching $US1,800 ($AU2,470) crop top — which had an asymmetrical neckline, single sleeve, and a sliver of fabric that cascaded down to her ankles. She paired the outfit, designed by Azzi & Osta, with long earrings, a black clutch, and sandals with chain-style straps. Kelly chose an unconventional suit from Balmain. His white blazer had a rectangular neckline that extended to a front pocket reminiscent of those seen on sweatshirts. He also wore matching parachute-style pants and silver boots.

TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio made their red-carpet debut at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in glamorous looks. Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Rich Fury/Getty Images D’Amelio dazzled in a silver Ralph & Russo halter dress, an updo hairstyle, and graphic eyeliner. Beck, on the other hand, wore a black Louis Vuitton suit with a harness underneath his jacket.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi both wore suit styles while confirming their relationship on the red carpet. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at ‘The Suicide Squad’ premiere in California on August 2, 2021. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Ora’s white blazer dress, designed by Azzi & Osta, had a plunging neckline and triangular cutouts at her waist. She paired it with pointed Louboutin heels and a ponytail. Waititi stood beside her in a classic gray suit and white button-up.

“Selling Sunset” stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim walked their first red carpet as a couple in classic evening wear. Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim at the ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere on August 16, 2021. Jordan Strauss/AP Stause wore a black Balmain minidress with a frayed strapless neckline and silver sequins in a crisscross pattern. Stause completed the look with metallic pumps and drop earrings. Oppenheim took a more colorful approach and wore a blue suit with brown leather shoes.

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew went casual at the premiere of “The J Team.” Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa at ‘The J Team’ premiere in California on September 3, 2021. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP While Siwa wore a custom rainbow jumpsuit, oversized hair bow, and colorful sneakers for the premiere of her movie, Prew opted for ripped black jeans, a blue hoodie, and matching sneakers.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their rock-inspired styles at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the MTV VMAs on September 12, 2021. Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP The reality-television star wore an Olivier Theyskens minidress, which was black with a corset bodice and off-the-shoulder long sleeves. She also wore strap-up sandals and carried a black purse. Barker coordinated his look and wore a spiked Thom Browne suit with no shirt underneath his jacket.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna arrived fashionably late to the 2021 Met Gala in contrasting outfits. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the Met Gala in New York on September 13, 2021. John Shearer/Getty Images ASAP Rocky’s look included a colorful, quilt-like blanket worn over a black suit. Rihanna’s ensemble, on the other hand, featured a black mermaid coat with an oversized ruffle that extended across its bodice and around her neck. Balenciaga designed the garment. She also appeared to wear a crystal headpiece under a black beanie.