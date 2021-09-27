11 of the best and wildest looks celebrities wore at the 2021 Tony Awards

- The 2021 Tony Awards were held on Sunday at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.
- Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Beanie Feldstein, and Jake Gyllenhaal were in attendance.
- Their bold looks included a neon-green minidress, a pink suit, and more.
Andrew Garfield attended the event in a brown Burberry suit with shiny cuffs and a matching satin tie.
He also wore a beige button-up shirt and dark leather dress shoes.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also there in standout outfits.
Legend wore a black Gucci suit, while Teigen opted for a dazzling mermaid gown designed by Ulyana Sergeenko.
The latter had pink off-the-shoulder ruffle sleeves and a scoop neckline with a sheer panel of fabric across her chest. It was also covered from top to bottom in silver sparkles.
Jake Gyllenhaal stood out in a pink Prada suit with a satin cummerbund.
Gyllenhaal completed the look with a baby-pink shirt and shiny maroon shoes.
Beanie Feldstein chose a vibrant minidress with a bubble skirt.
Christian Siriano designed the neon-green dress, which had a ruffled neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. She also wore Graziela Gema jewels, and platform green sandals that wrapped around her ankles.
Jordan Fisher looked dapper in a classic suit and white button-up designed by Boss.
He accessorized with a sparkling heart brooch, numerous rings, and metallic nail polish.
Cyndi Lauper chose a daring, suit-style minidress with leather boots.
Alexander McQueen created her jacket, which had puffed shoulders and a deep sweetheart neckline. Her boots, on the other hand, were made from leather and reached her thighs.
She completed the look with her purple hair styled in voluminous curls.
Josh Groban walked the red carpet in a tuxedo made from blue velvet.
David ThomasX designed the suit, which Groban wore with a black bow tie and shiny dress shoes.
Kristin Chenoweth looked pretty in pink thanks to her strapless dress.
The midi gown was made from tulle, with ruffles that covered its neckline and bodice.
Chenoweth also wore silver jewelry, black sandals with crystals that spelled “100%,” and pink lipstick that matched her dress.
Bernadette Peters was one of the most glamorous stars on the red carpet.
She wore a black Bob Mackie gown with ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves, a fitted waist, and a straight skirt. The dress was also covered in sequins, with gold and silver stars embroidered across the middle.
Debra Messing attended in a shapeless dress designed by Monique Lhuillier.
The satin gown was strapless, with a small bow tied at its neckline that led to rows of pleats. Messing completed the look with diamond-encrusted gold jewelry.