What celebrities wore to spend time with US presidents and their families

- Over the years, celebrities have visited the White House and interacted with US presidents.
- Some stars like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Elvis wore glamorous styles for such occasions.
- Others like Lenny Kravitz and Sarah Jessica Parker chose more casual outfits.
Elvis looked dapper for a 1970 meeting with Richard Nixon. He wore a velvet jacket, layered shirts, an oversized belt buckle, and aviator shades.
Eight years later, Eartha Kitt wore a suit-style dress and red headscarf to meet Jimmy Carter. She accessorized with layered necklaces, bold blush, and standout eye makeup.
During his early days in office, Ronald Reagan met Elizabeth Taylor. She wore a baby-blue dress with a semi-sheer top and high neckline that day.
He then posed with models in 1983. Christie Brinkley wore a silver crop top with matching pants, Cheryl Tiegs donned a scoop-neck dress, and Brooke Shields chose a white sleeveless gown.
Michael Jackson stole the show when accepting an award from the 40th US president in 1984. He wore a jacket covered with blue sparkles, gold epaulets, and a matching sash.
He looked stylish again for a meeting with George Bush in 1990. Jackson wore a black pantsuit with red detailing, matching sunglasses, and metallic shoes.
Whitney Houston looked stunning in a white dress, sparkling tights, and gold heels when she sat down with Bush one month later.
Celebrities wore their best for Bill Clinton’s inauguration week in 1993. Diana Ross, in particular, sported a puffy red coat, a matching top, skinny pants, and red-leather gloves.
In 1994, Aretha Franklin visited the 42nd president in a wedding-style gown. Her white garment had see-through sleeves, a tall collar, and lace from top to bottom.
Sarah Jessica Parker went with a more casual look to meet the Clintons in 1999. She donned a pink-and-orange tie-dye dress, multiple bangles, and a statement blue necklace.
Lenny Kravitz also went casual that day. He wore a shiny blue shirt with jeans that were ripped and studded to meet the then-president.
Mandy Moore looked elegant when she met George W. Bush and Laura Bush in 2001. She wore a sleeveless red gown with a high-low skirt and a V neckline.
In 2005, Carrie Underwood wore a strapless white gown covered in gold sparkles for an event hosted by the 43rd president.
Hilary Duff sported early-aughts fashion for a concert attended by the Bush family in 2005. Her outfit included a black poncho, rolled-up jeans, Converse sneakers, and pink hair extensions.
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony wore evening wear while posing with the Obamas in 2009. Lopez wore a single-strap dress with gold details, and Anthony stuck with a classic suit.
Beyoncé wore a black, form-fitting dress with sheer lace sleeves for Obama’s second inauguration in 2013. She also added emerald earrings to her look.
The following year, Meryl Streep wore a red dress with frog and bird-shaped brooches to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama.
In 2019, Kim Kardashian donned a deep-green suit, matching heels, and a lob haircut to speak with Donald Trump.
Most recently, Lady Gaga wore a bullet-proof dress for Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. The Schiaparelli design had a black long-sleeved top, a full red skirt, and a gold bird pin.