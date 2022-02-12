What celebrities wore to spend time with US presidents and their families

Elvis looked dapper for a 1970 meeting with Richard Nixon. He wore a velvet jacket, layered shirts, an oversized belt buckle, and aviator shades. Elvis Presley meets with Richard Nixon at the White House on December 21, 1970. National Archives/Handout/Getty Images

Eight years later, Eartha Kitt wore a suit-style dress and red headscarf to meet Jimmy Carter. She accessorized with layered necklaces, bold blush, and standout eye makeup. Eartha Kitt greets Jimmy Carter on January 1, 1978. Diana Walker/Getty Images

During his early days in office, Ronald Reagan met Elizabeth Taylor. She wore a baby-blue dress with a semi-sheer top and high neckline that day. Ronald Reagan, Elizabeth Taylor, and Nancy Reagan on March 1, 1981. Wally McNamee/Getty Images

He then posed with models in 1983. Christie Brinkley wore a silver crop top with matching pants, Cheryl Tiegs donned a scoop-neck dress, and Brooke Shields chose a white sleeveless gown. Christie Brinkley, Cheryl Tiegs, the Reagan’s, and Brooke Shields on May 20, 1983. Ronald Reagan Library/Stringer/Getty Images

Michael Jackson stole the show when accepting an award from the 40th US president in 1984. He wore a jacket covered with blue sparkles, gold epaulets, and a matching sash. Ronald Reagan, Michael Jackson, and Nancy Reagan on May 14, 1984. Bettmann/Getty Images

He looked stylish again for a meeting with George Bush in 1990. Jackson wore a black pantsuit with red detailing, matching sunglasses, and metallic shoes. George Bush and Michael Jackson at the White House on April 5, 1990. Diana Walker/Getty Images

Whitney Houston looked stunning in a white dress, sparkling tights, and gold heels when she sat down with Bush one month later. Whitney Houston and George Bush at the White House on May 2, 1990. Jerome Delay/Getty Images

Celebrities wore their best for Bill Clinton’s inauguration week in 1993. Diana Ross, in particular, sported a puffy red coat, a matching top, skinny pants, and red-leather gloves. Celebrities stand with Bill Clinton during his inauguration week on January 1, 1993. Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images

In 1994, Aretha Franklin visited the 42nd president in a wedding-style gown. Her white garment had see-through sleeves, a tall collar, and lace from top to bottom. Aretha Franklin receives an award from the Clintons on December 4, 1994. Mark Reinstein/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker went with a more casual look to meet the Clintons in 1999. She donned a pink-and-orange tie-dye dress, multiple bangles, and a statement blue necklace. Bill Clinton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Hillary Clinton on October 23, 1999. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz also went casual that day. He wore a shiny blue shirt with jeans that were ripped and studded to meet the then-president. Lenny Kravitz and Bill Clinton pose together on October 23, 1999. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mandy Moore looked elegant when she met George W. Bush and Laura Bush in 2001. She wore a sleeveless red gown with a high-low skirt and a V neckline. Laura Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Mandy Moore on December 9, 2001. Kevin Kane/Getty Images

In 2005, Carrie Underwood wore a strapless white gown covered in gold sparkles for an event hosted by the 43rd president. Carrie Underwood and her mother meet the Bush family on December 11, 2005. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hilary Duff sported early-aughts fashion for a concert attended by the Bush family in 2005. Her outfit included a black poncho, rolled-up jeans, Converse sneakers, and pink hair extensions. George Bush, Laura Bush, and Hilary Duff on January 18, 2005. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony wore evening wear while posing with the Obamas in 2009. Lopez wore a single-strap dress with gold details, and Anthony stuck with a classic suit. The Obamas with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony on January 20, 2009. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Beyoncé wore a black, form-fitting dress with sheer lace sleeves for Obama’s second inauguration in 2013. She also added emerald earrings to her look. Beyonce performs at Barack Obama’s inauguration on January 21, 2013. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The following year, Meryl Streep wore a red dress with frog and bird-shaped brooches to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama. Barack Obama and Meryl Streep at the White House on November 24, 2014. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In 2019, Kim Kardashian donned a deep-green suit, matching heels, and a lob haircut to speak with Donald Trump. Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian, and Ivanka Trump on June 13, 2019. Saul Loeb/Getty Images