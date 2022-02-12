Search

What celebrities wore to spend time with US presidents and their families

Amanda Krause
Bill Clinton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Hillary Clinton on October 23, 1999. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Over the years, celebrities have visited the White House and interacted with US presidents.
  • Some stars like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Elvis wore glamorous styles for such occasions.
  • Others like Lenny Kravitz and Sarah Jessica Parker chose more casual outfits.
Elvis looked dapper for a 1970 meeting with Richard Nixon. He wore a velvet jacket, layered shirts, an oversized belt buckle, and aviator shades.
Richard Nixon, Elvis, and Egil Krogh Jr. in the White House on December 21, 1970.
Elvis Presley meets with Richard Nixon at the White House on December 21, 1970. National Archives/Handout/Getty Images
Eight years later, Eartha Kitt wore a suit-style dress and red headscarf to meet Jimmy Carter. She accessorized with layered necklaces, bold blush, and standout eye makeup.
Eartha Kitt greets US president Jimmy Carter on January 1, 1978.
Eartha Kitt greets Jimmy Carter on January 1, 1978. Diana Walker/Getty Images
During his early days in office, Ronald Reagan met Elizabeth Taylor. She wore a baby-blue dress with a semi-sheer top and high neckline that day.
Elizabeth Taylor speaks with Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan, and George Bush in 1981.
Ronald Reagan, Elizabeth Taylor, and Nancy Reagan on March 1, 1981. Wally McNamee/Getty Images
He then posed with models in 1983. Christie Brinkley wore a silver crop top with matching pants, Cheryl Tiegs donned a scoop-neck dress, and Brooke Shields chose a white sleeveless gown.
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose with models Christie Brinkley, Cheryl Tiegs, and Brooke Shields in 1983.
Christie Brinkley, Cheryl Tiegs, the Reagan’s, and Brooke Shields on May 20, 1983. Ronald Reagan Library/Stringer/Getty Images
Michael Jackson stole the show when accepting an award from the 40th US president in 1984. He wore a jacket covered with blue sparkles, gold epaulets, and a matching sash.
The Reagans present Michael Jackson with an award on May 14, 1984.
Ronald Reagan, Michael Jackson, and Nancy Reagan on May 14, 1984. Bettmann/Getty Images
He looked stylish again for a meeting with George Bush in 1990. Jackson wore a black pantsuit with red detailing, matching sunglasses, and metallic shoes.
George Bush and Michael Jackson at the White House on April 5, 1990.
George Bush and Michael Jackson at the White House on April 5, 1990. Diana Walker/Getty Images
Whitney Houston looked stunning in a white dress, sparkling tights, and gold heels when she sat down with Bush one month later.
Whitney Houston and George Bush at the White House on May 2, 1990
Whitney Houston and George Bush at the White House on May 2, 1990. Jerome Delay/Getty Images
Celebrities wore their best for Bill Clinton’s inauguration week in 1993. Diana Ross, in particular, sported a puffy red coat, a matching top, skinny pants, and red-leather gloves.
Celebrities onstage for Bill Clinton's inauguration week on January 1, 1993.
Celebrities stand with Bill Clinton during his inauguration week on January 1, 1993. Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images
In 1994, Aretha Franklin visited the 42nd president in a wedding-style gown. Her white garment had see-through sleeves, a tall collar, and lace from top to bottom.
Aretha Franklin, Kirk Douglas, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton on December 4, 1994.
Aretha Franklin receives an award from the Clintons on December 4, 1994. Mark Reinstein/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker went with a more casual look to meet the Clintons in 1999. She donned a pink-and-orange tie-dye dress, multiple bangles, and a statement blue necklace.
Bill Clinton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Hillary Clinton on October 23, 1999. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz also went casual that day. He wore a shiny blue shirt with jeans that were ripped and studded to meet the then-president.
Lenny Kravitz and Bill Clinton in Washington DC on October 23, 1999.
Lenny Kravitz and Bill Clinton pose together on October 23, 1999. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mandy Moore looked elegant when she met George W. Bush and Laura Bush in 2001. She wore a sleeveless red gown with a high-low skirt and a V neckline.
Laura Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Mandy Moore on December 9, 2001.
Laura Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Mandy Moore on December 9, 2001. Kevin Kane/Getty Images
In 2005, Carrie Underwood wore a strapless white gown covered in gold sparkles for an event hosted by the 43rd president.
Carrie Underwood, Laura Bush, and George H.W. Bush on December 11, 2005.
Carrie Underwood and her mother meet the Bush family on December 11, 2005. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Hilary Duff sported early-aughts fashion for a concert attended by the Bush family in 2005. Her outfit included a black poncho, rolled-up jeans, Converse sneakers, and pink hair extensions.
George Bush, Laura Bush, and Hilary Duff on January 18, 2005.
George Bush, Laura Bush, and Hilary Duff on January 18, 2005. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony wore evening wear while posing with the Obamas in 2009. Lopez wore a single-strap dress with gold details, and Anthony stuck with a classic suit.
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony in 2009.
The Obamas with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony on January 20, 2009. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Beyoncé wore a black, form-fitting dress with sheer lace sleeves for Obama’s second inauguration in 2013. She also added emerald earrings to her look.
Beyonce performs at Barack Obama's inauguration on January 21, 2013.
Beyonce performs at Barack Obama’s inauguration on January 21, 2013. Alex Wong/Getty Images
The following year, Meryl Streep wore a red dress with frog and bird-shaped brooches to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama.
Barack Obama and Meryl Streep on November 24, 2014.
Barack Obama and Meryl Streep at the White House on November 24, 2014. Alex Wong/Getty Images
In 2019, Kim Kardashian donned a deep-green suit, matching heels, and a lob haircut to speak with Donald Trump.
Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian, and Ivanka Trump on June 13, 2019.
Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian, and Ivanka Trump on June 13, 2019. Saul Loeb/Getty Images
Most recently, Lady Gaga wore a bullet-proof dress for Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. The Schiaparelli design had a black long-sleeved top, a full red skirt, and a gold bird pin.
Lady Gaga with Joe and Jill Biden on January 20, 2021.
Lady Gaga with Joe and Jill Biden on January 20, 2021. Pool/Getty Images
