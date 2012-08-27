Pictures Of 25 Superstars When They Were Kids

Photo: YouTube

Before Hollywood came calling, these celebrities were just ordinary kids. Their permawhite smiles were missing a few teeth and a few had bad haircuts.



But many are still recognisable. Thanks to dedicated fans who make YouTube montages, we can check out the before and after.

From young Missouri boy Brad Pitt to Jennifer Lopez when she was Jenny from the block, check out what these stars used to look like.

You won’t believe the transformation in stars like Kate Hudson and Marilyn Manson.

