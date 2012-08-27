Pictures Of 25 Superstars When They Were Kids

Photo: YouTube
Before Hollywood came calling, these celebrities were just ordinary kids. Their permawhite smiles were missing a few teeth and a few had bad haircuts.
But many are still recognisable. Thanks to dedicated fans who make YouTube montages, we can check out the before and after.
From young Missouri boy Brad Pitt to Jennifer Lopez when she was Jenny from the block, check out what these stars used to look like.
You won’t believe the transformation in stars like Kate Hudson and Marilyn Manson.
Leonardo DiCaprio was born and raised in LA. He began appearing in television commercials not long after this picture was taken.
Jennifer Aniston had the acting bug as a teenager and starred in many productions at her high school.
Jennifer Garner was raised in West Virginia and says she wasn't allowed to get her ears pierced until she turned 16.
Victoria Beckham actually smiled in photographs when she was a baby. Today, the siren is rarely photographed looking happy.
Orlando Bloom was a star student despite being diagnosed with the learning disability dyslexia at a young age.
