Here's What 10 Celebrities Could Look Like After Boozing For 10 Years

The Drinking Mirror App offers a sneak preview of what young, attractive starlets such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence and others will look like if they hit the bottle hard for the following 10 years.



The app is part of the Scottish government’s “Drop A Glass” campaign, which aims to get women thinking about the long-term effects of regular drinking.

Users can upload a photo and the app adds wrinkles, bags under the eyes, flush in the cheeks, and weight gain.

We mashed-up 10 celebrities’ before and after shots — pun intended.

