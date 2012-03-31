What Cars Are You Buying With Your Mega Millions Winnings?

Photo: Courtesy Aston Martin

If you have been living under a rock, you may not know that there is a $540 $640 million lottery jackpot to be won tonight.Although there may be better odds of being killed by a plane dropping soda machines in the next 24 hours, it’s fun to consider how you might spend the cash if the odds wind up in your favour.



What car /truck /van /motorcycle /boat /plane will you be buying if you somehow hit the jackpot?

For me, there is only one choice: the Aston Martin V12 Zagato.

I am a little obsessed with this car. From the way it looks to the way it sounds, everything about it is absolutely sublime.

But if I buy that, I guess I’ll also have to move. Parking a $500,000 Aston on the street in NJ might not be the best decision.

If you win, what will you be getting? Let us know in the comments!

