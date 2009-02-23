What Carol's Yahoo Will Look Like

Reports say new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz’s big re-org will come this week. Details are firming up:



Yahoo CTO Aristotle Balogh will keep that role and become head of product, too.

Ad sales boss HIlary Schneider will also become head of North America.

An unknown executive will hold similar responsibilities over Yahoo’s presence in Europe, Asia and emerging markets.

Carol wants to hire a CMO and is still searching for one.

Yahoo VPs and SVPs are about to get “streamlined,” says the WSJ. Sounds not good for them (but great for anybody who has ever complained about Yahoo’s labrynthian management structure).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.